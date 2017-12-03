NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors blow out Heat
Welcome back, friends. We've got only five games on this NBA Sunday, but there are a number of intriguing matchups on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Sunday, Dec. 3
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 105, New York Knicks 100 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 90, San Antonio Spurs 87 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 123, Miami Heat 95 (box score)
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Curry leads blowout for Warriors
You know the Warriors are having a good game when Steph Curry doesn't even need to play the fourth quarter. Curry needed only three quarters to put up a game-high 30 points, and the Warriors beat the Heat by 28. You know he's got it going when he makes shots like this.
Grant destroys the rim
When Jerami Grant is coming toward the rim, it's probably best to just get out of the way.
Livingston makes contact with ref, gets ejected
Shaun Livingston is usually pretty mild-mannered, but on Sunday he went forehead-to-forehead with an official and promptly got tossed.
Nikola Vucevic scores 34 in Orlando win
Nikola Vucevic had 34 points and 12 rebounds in a much-needed victory for the Magic. He also made franchise history, passing Darrell Armstrong on the Magic's all-time scoring list.
Magic's Simmons with authority
Orlando's shooting guard rises up for a monster putback slam in Madison Square Garden.
Jack finds Beasley with sweet bounce pass
Michael Beasley is picking up the scoring slack in place of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. against Orlando.
The Mavericks talk ... hot dogs?
Nerlens Noel snuck into the media room at halftime Saturday night to grab a hot dog. He and Rick Carlisle addressed this Sunday.
Quick hits:
- Lonzo Ball is dealing with calf tightness, but he started against the Rockets. The Lakers rookie played Saturday night against the Nuggets.
- Andre Iguodala did not play for the Warriors against the Heat. He is dealing with a knee issue.
- Kristaps Porzingis did not play against the Magic due to illness.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. missed the game against the Magic due to injury.
-
