NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden explodes for career-high

After a bit of a quiet Saturday night, the NBA schedule ramps up again on this third Sunday of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers got things underway in the afternoon, and the action will continue all night long with a number of intriguing games. Though the Washington Wizards will be without John Wall, their matchup with the Toronto Raptors should be interesting, and the Boston Celtics' meeting with the Orlando Magic features to of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Later on, there will be a number of strong Western Conference matchups, including the Utah Jazz traveling to meet the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 5

All times Eastern

OK, James Harden

James Harden had a career-high 54 points and 13 assists ... in three quarters. He finished with 56 on just 25 field-goal attempts, one of the most efficient games the NBA has ever seen.

.@JHarden13 went off for 56 PTS, 1-point shy of the @HoustonRockets' all-time single game scoring record in a win over the Jazz! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LCcf1AIiZT — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 6, 2017

What is going on with the Cavs?

After LeBron's 57-point explosion led to a win over the Wizards on Friday, we thought maybe the Cavs were starting to get back on track. Nope. The Cavs lost at home to the Hawks, who came into the game with one win. The Cavs how now dropped five of six, including losses to the Nets, Knicks and Hawks. Yikes.

The Cavs made it closer than it should have been at the end, but still game up short. Atlanta rookie John Collins picked up another highlight-reel dunk along the way.

John Collins gets in the paint for the slam! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/9ts2yEryjL — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2017

Look, a flying unicorn!

Early on in the Knicks-Pacers game, it looked like Tim Hardaway Jr. was throwing a lob pass out of bounds. Then, out of nowhere, 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis came flying by to throw it down with one hand. Get excited, Knicks fans.

Blake keeps 'Lob City' alive

Who says you can't have "Lob City" without Chris Paul? Blake Griffin hit his favorite target DeAndre Jordan with a lob from halfcourt.

Scale from 1-10.



What are you giving it? pic.twitter.com/zICbtgi3tJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 5, 2017

Wall out for Wizards

After injuring his shoulder against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, John Wall will miss the Wizards' game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening. Wall left the arena Friday night in a sling, and said his shoulder was "on fire," but the good news is that he's already feeling better. Still, the Wizards have decided to play it safe and keep him out for at least Sunday's game.

Hearing @JohnWall (shoulder) will be out tonight when Wiz play Raps. Good news is that diagnosis is only a sprain & he’s feeling better. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 5, 2017

Bledsoe to return to the Suns' facilities

After being sent away for his "I don't wanna be here" tweet, Eric Bledsoe will reportedly return to Suns facilities in the coming days. However, he will not be rejoining the team, and instead will simply be using the facilities to stay in shape as the Suns continue their efforts to trade him.