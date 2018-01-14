NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Heat look for seventh straight win

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Sunday's games

There's just four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor, there will be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14

All times Eastern

Miami looks to stay hot

Lately, the Miami Heat have been ... well ... on fire. Winners of six in a row, they've jumped up into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and are all of a sudden breathing down the Cleveland Cavaliers' necks for third, just 1 1/2 games back. As they look to extend the streak to seven games, they'll face a strong test on Sunday afternoon from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. 

And-ones:

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories