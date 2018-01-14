NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Heat look for seventh straight win
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Sunday's games
There's just four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor, there will be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Miami looks to stay hot
Lately, the Miami Heat have been ... well ... on fire. Winners of six in a row, they've jumped up into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and are all of a sudden breathing down the Cleveland Cavaliers' necks for third, just 1 1/2 games back. As they look to extend the streak to seven games, they'll face a strong test on Sunday afternoon from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
And-ones:
- James Johnson will be back in action for the Heat. He was suspended for their last game.
- Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson made public show of support for Lakers head coach Luke Walton.
- Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
-
-
