NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Heat look for seventh straight win

There's just four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor, there will be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14

All times Eastern

Miami looks to stay hot

Lately, the Miami Heat have been ... well ... on fire. Winners of six in a row, they've jumped up into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, and are all of a sudden breathing down the Cleveland Cavaliers' necks for third, just 1 1/2 games back. As they look to extend the streak to seven games, they'll face a strong test on Sunday afternoon from Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

And-ones: