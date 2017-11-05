NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: John Wall out for Wizards vs. Raptors

After a bit of a quiet Saturday night, the NBA schedule ramps up again on this third Sunday of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will get things underway in the afternoon, and the action will continue all night long with a number of intriguing games. Though the Washington Wizards will be without John Wall, their matchup with the Toronto Raptors should be interesting, and the Boston Celtics' meeting with the Orlando Magic features to of the Eastern Conference's best teams.

Later on, there will be a number of strong Western Conference matchups, including the Utah Jazz traveling to meet the Houston Rockets, and the Oklahoma City heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here's everything you need to know from Sunday's action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Nov. 5

All times Eastern

Wall out for Wizards

After injuring his shoulder against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, John Wall will miss the Wizards' game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening. Wall left the arena Friday night in a sling, and said his shoulder was "on fire," but the good news is that he's already feeling better. Still, the Wizards have decided to play it safe and keep him out for at least Sunday's game.

Hearing @JohnWall (shoulder) will be out tonight when Wiz play Raps. Good news is that diagnosis is only a sprain & he’s feeling better. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) November 5, 2017

Bledsoe to return to the Suns' facilities

After being sent away for his "I don't wanna be here" tweet, Eric Bledsoe will reportedly return to Suns facilities in the coming days. However, he will not be rejoining the team, and instead will simply be using the facilities to stay in shape as the Suns continue their efforts to trade him.