NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Knicks vs. Lakers leads short slate
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Sunday's games
The NBA is slowing down on this Sunday, with only four games on the docket. But with the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers and Spurs all in action, there should still be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at San Antonion Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kyrie Irving expected to return
The Boston Celtics have lost two games in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the season. They'll hope to get back on track on Sunday afternoon when the Magic come to town for a matinee matchup. Kyrie Irving, who missed Thursday's game against the Sixers, is expected to return to the lineup, which should give the Celtics a huge boost offensively.
And-ones:
- Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt took a shot at his old team after their blowout loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
- The Hornets are reportedly interested in engaging the Knicks on Kemba Walker trade talks.
- According to reports, the Cavaliers are still pursuing a deal for DeAndre Jordan.
-
Cavs hit season lowpoint after OKC loss
Is this rock bottom for the Cavaliers because it sure feels like it is
-
WATCH: Wade, LeBron team up for oop
Wade, as he's done so many times in his career, threw it up to LeBron for the thunderous f...
-
Kerr: All-Star draft should be televised
The Warriors coach added there should be no shame in being picked last since everyone's an...
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Saturday's games
-
Hornets looking to deal Kemba to Knicks?
The two teams have reportedly not had any substantial discussions to this point
-
How Sabonis found his fighting spirit
Oladipo may be getting most of the shine, but this second-year big man has been phenomenal...
Add a Comment