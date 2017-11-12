NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie-less Celtics go for 12 in a row

After an extremely busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down on Sunday, with just four games on the docket.

Getting things started in the afternoon, the Boston Celtics will try for their 12th straight win as they welcome the visiting Toronto Raptors. They'll have to do so without Kyrie Irving, however, who suffered a facial fracture on Friday night, and will not be in action.

Later on, the Miami Heat will try to put a stop to the Detroit Pistons' four-game winning streak, which has seen them surge to 9-3, and second place in the East. There will also be an intriguing evening matchup between the Houston Rockets and the new-look Indiana Pacers.

Closing out the night, the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder will try to get back on track against the lowly Dallas Mavericks.

Stay tuned right here for all of Sunday's news, notes, scores, and highlights.

NBA Games for Sunday, Nov. 12

All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)



Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker)



Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)



Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)



Irving out, Horford returns for Celtics

Kyrie Irving, who left Friday night's game after being hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes, will not play Sunday, as he's dealing with a facial fracture. He does not, however, have a concussion, and should return soon. Speaking of concussions, Al Horford, who has missed the past two games with the scary head injury, will be back in action for the Celtics.