NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie-less Celtics win 12th in a row

After an extremely busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down Sunday, with just four games on the docket.

The Boston Celtics went for their 12th straight win as they welcomed the Toronto Raptors. They did so without Kyrie Irving, however, who suffered a facial fracture Friday night and did not play.

There is also an intriguing matchup between the Houston Rockets and the new-look Indiana Pacers.

Closing out the night, the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder will try to get back on track against the lowly Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Games for Sunday, Nov. 12

All times Eastern

No Irving? No problem.

The Celtics didn't have Kyrie Irving for their victory over the Raptors on Sunday night, but that didn't stop them from extending their winning streak to 12. Al Horford returned from concussion protocol to give Boston a defensive boost and score 21 points on 8-for-9 shooting. This Boston team is great.

Jazz lose Gobert for at least four weeks

The Utah Jazz announced that an MRI revealed that Gobert has suffered a bone bruise in his knee, and will be reevaluated in four weeks. Gobert was injured on Friday night when Dion Waiters crashed into his knee during a scramble for a loose ball. Gobert called it a "dirty play."

NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Rudy Gobert taken off the court as Dion Waiters runs into Rudy Gobert's knee. pic.twitter.com/kxFRyQkxmj — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) November 11, 2017

Knicks waive Kuzminskas

With Joakim Noah set to return on Monday, the Knicks needed to clear a roster spot, and they did so by waiving second-year Lithuanian forward, Mindaugas Kuzminskas. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, multiple teams are expected to have interest in Kuzminskas.

If Kuzminskas clears waivers, Lakers, Bulls, Hawks expected to have interest, per source. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) November 12, 2017

James Harden has nine assists in a single quarter

Everybody knows James Harden can pass, but nine assists in a single quarter is absurdity by even his standards.