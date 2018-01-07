NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers look to snap nine-game skid
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Sunday's action
There's only five games on the docket this Sunday, but with the Lakers in action, there's sure to be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 7
All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz at Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBA TV
- Atlanta Hawks at Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Lakers looking to snap nine-game losing streak
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in shambles over the past few weeks, losing nine straight games. The skid has sent them tumbling down the standings, where they now sit last in the Western Conference at 11-27. Amid further controversy caused by the outspoken LaVar Ball, who again slammed Luke Walton on Sunday, the Lakers will look to get back in the win column. And they'll have a decent chance to do so as they take on their counterpart in the Eastern Conference -- the 10-28 Hawks.
And-ones:
- The Spurs will be without both Kawhi Leonard (shoulder strain) and Tony Parker (return from injury management) for their matchup with the Trail Blazers.
- Markelle Fultz, who hasn't played since Oct. 23, participated in full-contact 5-on-5 drills during 76ers practice on Sunday.
- John Wall is reportedly returning to Adidas, and will sign a five-year endorsement deal with the company.
-
-
-
-
