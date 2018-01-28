NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs host Pistons
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday's NBA games
There are seven games on the NBA docket this fine Sunday, including three matinee tipoffs. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the NBA action.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 28
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets, 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 4 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeBron, Cavs look to get rolling
The Cavs are going through some serious drama, but nothing cures drama like winning games. They'll look for their second straight victory on Sunday against the Pistons, who are reeling in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.
And-ones:
- The Thunder announced that guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon inh his left knee.
- Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon will not play against the Bulls on Sunday due to a sore right calt.
- Suns center Alex Len will miss Sunday's game against the Rockets, and Tyson Chandler will start in the middle.
