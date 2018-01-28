NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win second straight

There are seven games on the NBA docket this fine Sunday, including three matinee tip-offs. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the NBA action.

NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 28

All times Eastern

Cavs hand Pistons eighth straight loss

Despite last week's turmoil, the Cavaliers won their second straight game Sunday, handing the Pistons their eighth consecutive loss. LeBron James was his normal brilliant self, putting up 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.

Six players scored in double figures in tonight's 121-104 #CavsPistons victory:@KingJames- 25 PTS, 8 REB, 14 AST, 1 STL@kevinlove- 20 PTS, 11 REB@TheRealJRSmith- 15 PTS, 4 REB@isaiahthomas- 14 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST@CJC9BOSS- 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK@KyleKorver- 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 BLK — Cavs Official Notes (@CavsNotes) January 29, 2018

Embiid destroys Westbrook

Russell Westbrook tried to take a charge with Joel Embiid coming down the lane. Bad idea. The Process threw down a vicious dunk, then stared down his fellow All-Star on the way back down the court.

Russ hurts the rim

Was Westbrook upset about getting dunked by Embiid? Possibly. He appeared to take it out on the rim.

Love's LoudCity ❤️ this. Russ scores 14 in 1st half. pic.twitter.com/eTR1DUvnUm — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 29, 2018

Caruso flies down the lane

OK, Alex Caruso. The backup guard hit the Raptors with a crossover and finished with a flying two-handed dunk.

Alex Caruso gets to the rim and throws down the two-handed slam #LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/I47sByCZg5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2018





Giannis spins and dunks

Watch out when the Greek Freak is coming down the lane.

Blake to DeAndre

It's nice when big guys can share the ball with each other. Blake Griffin threw a sweet lob to DeAndre Jordan, who threw it down with authority.

