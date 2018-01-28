NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win second straight
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday's NBA games
There are seven games on the NBA docket this fine Sunday, including three matinee tip-offs. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from all the NBA action.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 28
All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks 110, Chicago Bulls 96 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 113, Phoenix Suns 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 112, New Orleans Pelicans 103 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 123, Los Angeles Lakers 111 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Detroit Pistons 104 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 122, Philadelphia 76ers 112 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavs hand Pistons eighth straight loss
Despite last week's turmoil, the Cavaliers won their second straight game Sunday, handing the Pistons their eighth consecutive loss. LeBron James was his normal brilliant self, putting up 25 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.
Embiid destroys Westbrook
Russell Westbrook tried to take a charge with Joel Embiid coming down the lane. Bad idea. The Process threw down a vicious dunk, then stared down his fellow All-Star on the way back down the court.
Russ hurts the rim
Was Westbrook upset about getting dunked by Embiid? Possibly. He appeared to take it out on the rim.
Caruso flies down the lane
OK, Alex Caruso. The backup guard hit the Raptors with a crossover and finished with a flying two-handed dunk.
Giannis spins and dunks
Watch out when the Greek Freak is coming down the lane.
Blake to DeAndre
It's nice when big guys can share the ball with each other. Blake Griffin threw a sweet lob to DeAndre Jordan, who threw it down with authority.
And-ones:
- The Thunder announced that guard Andre Roberson is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon inh his left knee.
- Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon did not play against the Bulls on Sunday due to a sore right calf.
- Suns center Alex Len missed Sunday's game against the Rockets, and Tyson Chandler started in the middle.
-
Embiid dunks on Westbrook, stares at him
The Process got the best of this exchange between the two All-Stars
-
76ers vs. Thunder odds, computer sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's 76ers-Thunder game 10,000 times
-
IT: 'Not fair' to blame him so much
Thomas has played just nine games with the Cavs this season
-
How to watch Sixers vs. Thunder
The Thunder will look to extend their seven-game winning streak
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Roberson needs season-ending surgery
Roberson isn't just the Thunder's best defender, but an example of a non-shooter existing in...
Add a Comment