NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo out for Lakers vs. Knicks
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Sunday's games
The NBA is slowing down on this Sunday, with only four games on the docket. But with the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers and Spurs all in action, there should still be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 103, Boston Celtics 95 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at San Antonion Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Lonzo out again
Lonzo Ball is reportedly feeling better, but still not well enough to play for the Lakers. He'll miss his fourth straight game for the Lakers, who will also be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and possibly Brandon Ingram.
Super Mario
Somebody better put a body on Mario Hezonja, or else he'll end up doing this.
Kyrie Irving makes return
The Boston Celtics have lost two games in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the season. They'll hope to get back on track on Sunday afternoon when the Magic come to town for a matinee matchup. Kyrie Irving, who missed Thursday's game against the Sixers, suited up on Sunday, which gave the Celtics a huge boost offensively.
And-ones:
- Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt took a shot at his old team after their blowout loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
- The Hornets are reportedly interested in engaging the Knicks on Kemba Walker trade talks.
- According to reports, the Cavaliers are still pursuing a deal for DeAndre Jordan.
