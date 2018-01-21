NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Lonzo out for Lakers vs. Knicks

The NBA is slowing down on this Sunday, with only four games on the docket. But with the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers and Spurs all in action, there should still be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20

All times Eastern

Lonzo out again

Lonzo Ball is reportedly feeling better, but still not well enough to play for the Lakers. He'll miss his fourth straight game for the Lakers, who will also be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and possibly Brandon Ingram.

Brandon Ingram is a game-time decision.



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lonzo Ball are out. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 21, 2018

Super Mario

Somebody better put a body on Mario Hezonja, or else he'll end up doing this.

Mario Hezonja flies in for the putback slam!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/xtQ1ANHPHp — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

Kyrie Irving makes return

The Boston Celtics have lost two games in a row, matching their longest losing streak of the season. They'll hope to get back on track on Sunday afternoon when the Magic come to town for a matinee matchup. Kyrie Irving, who missed Thursday's game against the Sixers, suited up on Sunday, which gave the Celtics a huge boost offensively.

And-ones: