NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets outlast Lakers, end skid
We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from New Year's Eve NBA action
It's New Year's Eve! Wave goodbye to 2017 with this NBA slate.
NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 31
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls 110, Washington Wizards 114 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 107, Indiana Pacers 90 (box score)
- Brooklyn Nets 105, Boston Celtics 108 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 142, Houston Rockets 148 [2OT] (box score)
- Dallas Mavericks 116, Oklahoma City Thunder 113 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 98, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (box score )
- Memphis Grizzlies 114, Sacramento Kings 96 (box score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 123, Phoenix Suns 110 (box score)
Rockets snap their losing streak, extend Lakers'
The Rockets hadn't won a game since their most recent loss to the Lakers. Los Angeles hadn't won a game since its victory against Houston. Something had to give when the two sides met on New Year's Eve. In the end, the Rockets came out on top in a double-overtime thriller. Chris Paul took over late and scored 15 points after regulation.
James Harden leaves with injury
James Harden left Rockets-Lakers late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. The severity of it has yet to be determined.
Chris Paul gets crafty
Chris Paul got the mistmatch he wanted and then used his craftiness to give the Rockets a late lead in overtime.
James Harden scores 40
Harden limped off before overtime, but in regulation he poured in 40 points.
Beal batters Bulls with 39-point effort
Bradley Beal had a 39-point day in a close victory against the red-hot Bulls. John Wall chipped in with 21 points and the go-ahead basket.
Lou Williams scores 40 in victory
Lou Williams had 40 points and the Clippers needed all of them to hold off the Hornets.
Jimmy Butler scores 26 points in 27 minutes
Averaging almost a point per minute is pretty hard, but Jimmy Butler pulled it off in a big victory for the Timberwolves.
Zach Randolph reunites with Memphis
Zach Randolph caught up with his former Grizzlies teammates before the Kings and Grizzlies squared off. Have some tissues ready if you're a Memphis fan.
Dennis Smith Jr. stays clutch
Dennis Smith Jr. stayed true in the clutch for Dallas. He extended the Mavericks' lead and hit free throws at the end to win it.
John Wall creates four-point swing
John Wall denies the Bulls a basket with a savvy swat, and the Wizards capitalize by scoring two points on the other end of the court:
Paul George shows off his fashion skills
Paul George came through with some rather fashionable clothing to today's game. Form your own opinion on whether this is fashion.
Willie Cauley-Stein has a cool thrunk dunk
What kind of dunk is this? Many people like to call it a thrunk while others stick to dunk. It was really cool either way.
Ben Simmons slams it home
Ben Simmons threw down a nice dunk in what ended up being a good win for the 76ers in Phoenix.
Salah Mejiri goes reverse
Salah Mejiri threw down a sick reverse dunk in traffic against the Thunder.
Patrick Patterson fined for criticizing officials
Patrick Patterson sent out a tweet that, while not making mention of officiating strongly implied criticism against NBA referees. He has been fined by the NBA for his tweet.
Alex Caruso dunks on the Rockets
Haven't heard of Alex Caruso before? You will after this dunk.
And-ones
- Clint Capela made his return Sunday against the Lakers.
- Lonzo Ball did not travel to Houston and did not play Sunday.
- James Harden did play after being listed as questionable.
