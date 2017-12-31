NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets outlast Lakers, end skid

It's New Year's Eve! Wave goodbye to 2017 with this NBA slate.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 31

All times Eastern

Rockets snap their losing streak, extend Lakers'

The Rockets hadn't won a game since their most recent loss to the Lakers. Los Angeles hadn't won a game since its victory against Houston. Something had to give when the two sides met on New Year's Eve. In the end, the Rockets came out on top in a double-overtime thriller. Chris Paul took over late and scored 15 points after regulation.

James Harden leaves with injury

James Harden left Rockets-Lakers late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury. The severity of it has yet to be determined.

James Harden leaves Rockets-Lakers early with leg injury https://t.co/BHR4CXm3yp pic.twitter.com/I79N7nfTGZ — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) January 1, 2018

Chris Paul gets crafty

Chris Paul got the mistmatch he wanted and then used his craftiness to give the Rockets a late lead in overtime.

.@CP3 gives the @HoustonRockets the lead with 4 seconds left in OT! pic.twitter.com/sASKZWGHJi — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2018

James Harden scores 40

Harden limped off before overtime, but in regulation he poured in 40 points.

Beal batters Bulls with 39-point effort

Bradley Beal had a 39-point day in a close victory against the red-hot Bulls. John Wall chipped in with 21 points and the go-ahead basket.

Lou Williams scores 40 in victory



Lou Williams had 40 points and the Clippers needed all of them to hold off the Hornets.

Lou Williams had 40 PTS, 8 AST for the @LAClippers to lead them over the @hornets 106-98 in LA!



Blake Griffin: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST



Kemba Walker: 30 PTS#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/Iy1AipgytO — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2018

Jimmy Butler scores 26 points in 27 minutes

Averaging almost a point per minute is pretty hard, but Jimmy Butler pulled it off in a big victory for the Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 PTS in 27 minutes, as the @Timberwolves took down the @Pacers 107-90 in Indiana!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/AGCU5PTiwd — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2018

Zach Randolph reunites with Memphis



Zach Randolph caught up with his former Grizzlies teammates before the Kings and Grizzlies squared off. Have some tissues ready if you're a Memphis fan.

Dennis Smith Jr. stays clutch

Dennis Smith Jr. stayed true in the clutch for Dallas. He extended the Mavericks' lead and hit free throws at the end to win it.

John Wall creates four-point swing

John Wall denies the Bulls a basket with a savvy swat, and the Wizards capitalize by scoring two points on the other end of the court:

Paul George shows off his fashion skills

Paul George came through with some rather fashionable clothing to today's game. Form your own opinion on whether this is fashion.

Willie Cauley-Stein has a cool thrunk dunk

What kind of dunk is this? Many people like to call it a thrunk while others stick to dunk. It was really cool either way.

Ben Simmons slams it home

Ben Simmons threw down a nice dunk in what ended up being a good win for the 76ers in Phoenix.

Salah Mejiri goes reverse

Salah Mejiri threw down a sick reverse dunk in traffic against the Thunder.

Patrick Patterson fined for criticizing officials

Patrick Patterson sent out a tweet that, while not making mention of officiating strongly implied criticism against NBA referees. He has been fined by the NBA for his tweet.

Patterson never actually said “officials” or “referees,” but the league appears to have cracked his code. pic.twitter.com/aaIom2W31D — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) December 31, 2017

Alex Caruso dunks on the Rockets

Haven't heard of Alex Caruso before? You will after this dunk.

And-ones