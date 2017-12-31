NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets try to snap losing streak

It's New Year's Eve! Wave goodbye to 2017 with this NBA slate.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 31

All times Eastern

Rockets, Lakers try to snap losing streaks

The Rockets haven't won a game since their loss to the Lakers. Los Angeles hasn't won a game since its win against Houston. Something has to give here with the two sides trying to snap their losing streaks on New Year's Eve. One team will enter 2018 getting back on track while the other will go into the new year asking questions. The Lakers won't have Lonzo Ball again, who is still dealing with a sprained left shoulder. Meanwhile, the Rockets should be getting Clint Capela back, but they could be without James Harden due to a bruised foot.

Rockets guard James Harden listed as questionable with a bruised right foot. Ryan Anderson (lower back tightness) probable. Clint Capela upgraded to probable. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) December 31, 2017

And-ones