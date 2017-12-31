NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets try to snap losing streak
We've got all the NBA scores, highlights and news from New Year's Eve NBA action
It's New Year's Eve! Wave goodbye to 2017 with this NBA slate.
NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 31
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics 5:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rockets, Lakers try to snap losing streaks
The Rockets haven't won a game since their loss to the Lakers. Los Angeles hasn't won a game since its win against Houston. Something has to give here with the two sides trying to snap their losing streaks on New Year's Eve. One team will enter 2018 getting back on track while the other will go into the new year asking questions. The Lakers won't have Lonzo Ball again, who is still dealing with a sprained left shoulder. Meanwhile, the Rockets should be getting Clint Capela back, but they could be without James Harden due to a bruised foot.
And-ones
- Clint Capela is expected to make his return Sunday against the Lakers.
- Lonzo Ball did not travel to Houston and will not play Sunday.
- James Harden is questionable with a foot injury.
-
-
-
