NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Spurs snap skid with win vs. Cavs

NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 25

All times Eastern

LeBron comes up just shy of triple-double in Cavs loss

The Spurs came in with a four-game losing streak and getting through LeBron James was no simple task for them. James finished the game with 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. However, his team came up short as the Spurs rolled to a 110-94 victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had another great game, finishing with 27 points, and San Antonio managed to cruise to a win in the end.

Heading home with a win #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/nqS2vDZMol — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 25, 2018

Giannis spins into a dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo spun into the open lane only to find poor Emeka Okafor there to stop him. It didn't go well for the Pelicans veteran.

Rondo banks in a big 3-pointer

Alone, this Rajon Rondo shot just looks like a bad 3-pointer that got saved by the glass. However, it ended up being the go-ahead basket the Pelicans would need to win the game.

Green catches the lob from LeBron

Jeff Green caught the perfect lob from LeBron James to throw down an incredible highlight dunk in transition.

Hornets score 70 in a half

The Hornets had no issues putting up points on the Pistons, scoring 70 of their 114 on the day in the first half. Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard each finished with 17 points and Charlotte knocked down 16 3-pointers en route to a 16-point win..

Gasol can still get up

Pau Gasol might be on the older side, but he can still rise up for a monstrous hammer when he's given the lane for it.

Pau with authority 🔨 pic.twitter.com/2E9XhDyIzk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2018

LeBron hits a circus shot

LeBron James was double-teamed and fading away from the backboard and was somehow still able to knock down this shot.

LeBron doing LeBron things. pic.twitter.com/Ub3w9lqQ0e — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 25, 2018

