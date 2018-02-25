NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Spurs snap skid with win vs. Cavs
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Sunday's NBA games
Only five games on the docket this Sunday in the NBA, but boy are there some fun ones. There should be plenty of entertaining action all day long in the Association and we've got you covered.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 25
All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 114, Detroit Pistons 98 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 123, Milwaukee Bucks 121 - OT (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 94 (box score) -- ABC
- Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron comes up just shy of triple-double in Cavs loss
The Spurs came in with a four-game losing streak and getting through LeBron James was no simple task for them. James finished the game with 33 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. However, his team came up short as the Spurs rolled to a 110-94 victory. LaMarcus Aldridge had another great game, finishing with 27 points, and San Antonio managed to cruise to a win in the end.
Giannis spins into a dunk
Giannis Antetokounmpo spun into the open lane only to find poor Emeka Okafor there to stop him. It didn't go well for the Pelicans veteran.
Rondo banks in a big 3-pointer
Alone, this Rajon Rondo shot just looks like a bad 3-pointer that got saved by the glass. However, it ended up being the go-ahead basket the Pelicans would need to win the game.
Green catches the lob from LeBron
Jeff Green caught the perfect lob from LeBron James to throw down an incredible highlight dunk in transition.
Hornets score 70 in a half
The Hornets had no issues putting up points on the Pistons, scoring 70 of their 114 on the day in the first half. Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard each finished with 17 points and Charlotte knocked down 16 3-pointers en route to a 16-point win..
Gasol can still get up
Pau Gasol might be on the older side, but he can still rise up for a monstrous hammer when he's given the lane for it.
LeBron hits a circus shot
LeBron James was double-teamed and fading away from the backboard and was somehow still able to knock down this shot.
And-ones:
- Russell Westbrook says Zaza Pachulia tried to hurt him last night when the big man fell on his legs.
- Jimmy Butler will reportedly undergo surgery for his torn meniscus. He's expected back in four to six weeks.
- Zach Lavine will continue to not play in back to backs while he makes his way back from knee surgery.
- Eric Bledsoe is expected to play on Sunday despite a wrist injury.
- Manu Ginobli will sit out Sunday with a bruised sternum.
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Caris Levert (knee) could both return to the Nets rotation on Monday.
