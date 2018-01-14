NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Wolves handle Blazers, win fifth straight
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the four Sunday games
There were only four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but there were plenty of highlights from around the league.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14
- Miami Heat 97, Milwaukee Bucks 79 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 123, New York Knicks 118, OT (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 120, Phoenix Suns 97 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Portland Trail Blazers 103 (Box Score)
Wolves keep rolling
Minnesota has won five straight by double-digits after taking care of Portland at home on Sunday. Jimmy Butler had a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Wolves.
Chandler pulls down 10,000th rebound
Suns center Tyson Chandler passes a huge milestone on Sunday, becoming the 40th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 rebounds.
Davis has huge game in Pelicans comeback
The Pelicans trailed by as many as 19 points on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and then Anthony Davis happened. He put up a monster line of 48 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and his contested layup with 3.5 seconds left sent the game to overtime.
Cousins has a rough sequence
First DeMarcus Cousins had an awful turnover. Then, when he thought things couldn't get any worse, he got dunked on by Enes Kanter. Hey, at least the Pelicans won.
Heat win seventh straight
Miami continued its terrific play with a comfortable victory against Milwaukee on Sunday. Goran Dragic led the team with 25 points, and Hassan Whiteside put up a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Watch out for the Heat.
Giannis threads the needle
A one-handed bounce pass through three defenders? Sure, why not. There's nothing Giannis Antetokounmpo can't do on the court.
Brogdon dunks on two defenders
Dunking on one player wasn't enough for Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. He welcomed shot-blockers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo onto his poster.
And-ones:
- Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said James Harden could return from his hamstring injury as early as Thursday.
- James Johnson was back in action for the Heat. He was suspended for their previous game.
- Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson made a public show of support for Lakers coach Luke Walton.
- Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
