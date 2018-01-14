NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Wolves handle Blazers, win fifth straight

There were only four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but there were plenty of highlights from around the league.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14

Wolves keep rolling

Minnesota has won five straight by double-digits after taking care of Portland at home on Sunday. Jimmy Butler had a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Wolves.

Chandler pulls down 10,000th rebound

Suns center Tyson Chandler passes a huge milestone on Sunday, becoming the 40th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 rebounds.

Tyson Chandler given standing ovation in Phoenix after becoming the 40th player in @NBAHistory to reach 10k rebounds!#SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/UJ6fxJCeg3 — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2018

Davis has huge game in Pelicans comeback

The Pelicans trailed by as many as 19 points on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and then Anthony Davis happened. He put up a monster line of 48 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and his contested layup with 3.5 seconds left sent the game to overtime.

Anthony Davis with the timely layup to tie the game and send it to OT!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/ZLQ4MX9kKD — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2018

Cousins has a rough sequence

First DeMarcus Cousins had an awful turnover. Then, when he thought things couldn't get any worse, he got dunked on by Enes Kanter. Hey, at least the Pelicans won.

Heat win seventh straight

Miami continued its terrific play with a comfortable victory against Milwaukee on Sunday. Goran Dragic led the team with 25 points, and Hassan Whiteside put up a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Watch out for the Heat.

Giannis threads the needle

A one-handed bounce pass through three defenders? Sure, why not. There's nothing Giannis Antetokounmpo can't do on the court.

Brogdon dunks on two defenders

Dunking on one player wasn't enough for Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. He welcomed shot-blockers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo onto his poster.

Reigning ROY went hard at the rim! 😮💪 pic.twitter.com/VxxycDo8bI — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 14, 2018

