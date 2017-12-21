NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Beasley steals show as Knicks beat Celtics

There were five games on the slate for this NBA Thursday. We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's games right here.

Let's go.

NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 21

Beasley for MVP?

A high-scoring forward was the hero in the Knicks' victory over the Celtics on Thursday, but it wasn't Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis scored just a single point and went 0 for 11 from the field in 23 minutes, journeyman bucket-getter Michael Beasley scored a season-high 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. He even garnered MVP chants from the MSG crowd. No joke.

Daniels hits the winner

Troy Daniels is making the most of his extra playing time with Devin Booker on the shelf for the Suns. He showed off his clutch shooting skills with the go-ahead 3-pointer to beat the Grizzlies.

Tatum shows off the moves

Friendly reminder: Jayson Tatum is 19 years old. That is all.

D-Wade fakes out RoLo



The old dog still has some tricks. Dwyane Wade faked out Robin Lopez with a solid ball fake.

Frank with the steal and the slam

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina showed his two-way ability against the Celtics.

I.T. warms up with Cavs

Isaiah Thomas has already been ruled out for the Cavs' Christmas Day game against the Warriors, so why was he out there warming up with the team before Thursday's game? No matter the reason, it's great to see Thomas back on the floor.

And-ones