NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Beasley steals show as Knicks beat Celtics
We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's NBA games
There were five games on the slate for this NBA Thursday. We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's games right here.
Let's go.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 21
- Toronto Raptors 114, Philadelphia 76ers 109 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 115, Chicago Bulls 112 (box score)
- New York Knicks 102, Boston Celtics 93 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 97, Memphis Grizzlies 95 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 100, San Antonio Spurs 89 (box score)
Beasley for MVP?
A high-scoring forward was the hero in the Knicks' victory over the Celtics on Thursday, but it wasn't Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis scored just a single point and went 0 for 11 from the field in 23 minutes, journeyman bucket-getter Michael Beasley scored a season-high 32 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. He even garnered MVP chants from the MSG crowd. No joke.
Daniels hits the winner
Troy Daniels is making the most of his extra playing time with Devin Booker on the shelf for the Suns. He showed off his clutch shooting skills with the go-ahead 3-pointer to beat the Grizzlies.
Tatum shows off the moves
Friendly reminder: Jayson Tatum is 19 years old. That is all.
D-Wade fakes out RoLo
The old dog still has some tricks. Dwyane Wade faked out Robin Lopez with a solid ball fake.
Frank with the steal and the slam
Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina showed his two-way ability against the Celtics.
I.T. warms up with Cavs
Isaiah Thomas has already been ruled out for the Cavs' Christmas Day game against the Warriors, so why was he out there warming up with the team before Thursday's game? No matter the reason, it's great to see Thomas back on the floor.
And-ones
- The list of first-time 2018 Hall of Fame nominees was announced Thursday, with Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Ray Allen as the headliners.
- The National Basketball Players Association is working with referees to reduce tensions and improve the way they interact on the court.
- The Cavs assigned point guard Isaiah Thomas to the G-League as he continues to rehab his injured hip.
