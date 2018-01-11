NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Cavs blown out for second straight game

It's a small NBA Thursday, but it does feature some mid-week matinee basketball in London.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11

What's going on with the Cavs?

Three days removed from a 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavs were absolutely demolished by the Raptors in Toronto. Cleveland never led, and trailed by as many as 35 points en route to a second straight embarrassing loss. At least Drake had a good time.

LeBron gets heated in the huddle

In the midst of getting blown out in the second straight game, LeBron James appeared to have been fed up. It's safe to say that when James is yelling like this, it's best to shut up and listen.

Siakam with the slam

This is a pretty good example of how the Cavs played defense in the first half. Pascal Siakam took advantage.

Celtics launch epic comeback in London

The 76ers must be wondering what bloody happened in this game. After leading by as many as 22 points, the Sixers saw the Celtics quickly erase their lead and turn around to win by nearly a dozen, 114-103. Perhaps the Celtics were a bit jetlagged in the first half. Jaylen Brown led the C's with 21 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Once down by 22, the @celtics take their first lead of the game! #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/HM2zUb5z0L — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2018

Joel Embiid throws down a big dunk

The Sixers found an open Joel Embiid streaking to the rim and rewarded him with a lob slam dunk.

A 💪 curtesy of The Process! pic.twitter.com/VsNidqn4VZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2018

Kyrie Irving drains a shot from way downtown

Kyrie Irving took a 3-point shot all the way from the London Bridge and made it. That's some serious range.

Rookie vs. rookie matchup in London

Ben Simmons went up against Jayson Tatum in the post in London. Watch the future of the NBA in action.

A little rookie vs. rookie action. pic.twitter.com/gcLDjupPov — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 11, 2018

J.J. Redick starts off hot

New building. No problem. J.J. Redick got off to a quick 13-point start for the 76ers in London.

Fultz's shot doesn't look fixed

Markelle Fultz still isn't playing, but he's healthy enough to shoot around. Unfortunately, his shot motion still doesn't look great.

And-ones: