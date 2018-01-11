NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics, 76ers take London by storm
We've got all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action
It's a small NBA Thursday, but it does feature some mid-week matinee basketball in London.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11
- Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers 3 p.m. ET, in London (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Celtics and 76ers take London
The Celtics and 76ers will meet in what would already be a pretty intriguing matchup, but this one's a little different with the two teams meeting each other across the pond in London. It's a matinee affair which will already make it weird, but add in the different environment and really anything could happen.
And-ones:
- Kawhi Leonard will sit out against the Lakers with a left shoulder strain.
- Tony Parker is doubtful with a right ankle sprain.
- Serge Ibaka will be out for Cavs-Raptors due to a suspension for fighting.
-
How to watch Spurs vs. Lakers
The always consistent Spurs take on the rebuilding Lakers in a national TV contest.
-
NBA Star Index: Curry making MVP case
Williams hung 50 on the Warriors who were without Curry, whose MVP case grows even in his...
-
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors
The struggling Cavaliers take on the surging Raptors in this regular-season showdown
-
Williams hijacks Durant's historic night
What should have been a Durant celebration turned into The Lou Williams Show in the third...
-
Clippers' Lou Williams scores 50 points
Williams' 27-point third quarter helps the Clippers beat the Warriors for the first time since...
-
Thunder-Wolves in playoffs? Yes, please
It's all a matter of perspective when comparing the Timberwolves and Thunder
Add a Comment