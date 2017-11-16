NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics beat Warriors; Rockets won't stop scoring

There were only two games on the NBA schedule Thursday night, but both provided some serious entertainment ... in very different ways.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Celtics beat Warriors for 14th straight win

It didn't look good early for the Celtics, but a huge third-quarter run led by Jaylen Brown got Boston back in the game and then Kyrie Irving did what Kyrie Irving does in the fourth quarter to lead his team to its 14th straight win.

Don't call it a comeback... pic.twitter.com/39P9MvjGH2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017

Rockets drop 90 points ... in a half

Um, what? The Suns scored 65 points in the first half ... and they were down by 25. That's because the Rockets scored 90 points in the half -- yes, 90. It was the first time an NBA team scored 90 points in the first half since, well, 1990. Chris Paul played in his first game since opening night, and James Harden had 33 in the first half en route to 48 in the game.

Jaylen gets nasty on the break

Jaylen Brown with an open court? Get your popcorn ready.

Iggy turns back the clock

Is this 2007 or 2017? Andre Iguodala jumped in the time machine and threw down a vicious dunk over Marcus Smart.

Andre The Giant!!! pic.twitter.com/zb2RlDYL08 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2017

Talk about a good start

The Warriors scored their first basket of the night when Draymond Green found Kevin Durant on a back-door cut for the early slam.

Quick hits: