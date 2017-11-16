NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics beat Warriors; Rockets won't stop scoring
Keep it right here for all your Thursday NBA scores, updates and highlights
There were only two games on the NBA schedule Thursday night, but both provided some serious entertainment ... in very different ways.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 92, Golden State Warriors 88 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 142 Phoenix Suns 116 (box score)
Celtics beat Warriors for 14th straight win
It didn't look good early for the Celtics, but a huge third-quarter run led by Jaylen Brown got Boston back in the game and then Kyrie Irving did what Kyrie Irving does in the fourth quarter to lead his team to its 14th straight win.
Rockets drop 90 points ... in a half
Um, what? The Suns scored 65 points in the first half ... and they were down by 25. That's because the Rockets scored 90 points in the half -- yes, 90. It was the first time an NBA team scored 90 points in the first half since, well, 1990. Chris Paul played in his first game since opening night, and James Harden had 33 in the first half en route to 48 in the game.
Jaylen gets nasty on the break
Jaylen Brown with an open court? Get your popcorn ready.
Iggy turns back the clock
Is this 2007 or 2017? Andre Iguodala jumped in the time machine and threw down a vicious dunk over Marcus Smart.
Talk about a good start
The Warriors scored their first basket of the night when Draymond Green found Kevin Durant on a back-door cut for the early slam.
Quick hits:
- Tyson Chandler (illness) will miss the next two games for the Suns. Chandler is averaging about 25 minutes this season as compared to last season when the Suns sat him for long stretches during their tanking experiment.
- Ricky Rubio is dealing with soreness in his Achilles and is questionable to play Friday night when the Jazz take on Nets. Rubio is shooting just 31 percent from the field in November and is averaging an uncharacteristically low 3.9 assists this month.
-
Curry: 'Very likely' C's make NBA Finals
Warriors star lauds Celtics for extending their win streak to 14 games
-
KD explains his embarrassing OKC tweets
Durant blasted his former team and coach because he was groggy from a nap
-
Pacers' Young sleeps on practice floor
Joe Young slept on a bed of towels, and woke up twice to get in extra shots
-
NBA DFS Nov. 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
The Inbounds: Embiid, Bledsoe and turkey
Plus, the Villain's turnaround, Kemba's value... and oh, man, the Bulls.
-
Curry to become basketball professor
Curry will film over 15 different video lessons on various skillsets
Add a Comment