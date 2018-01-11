NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics come back to beat 76ers in London
We've got all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action
It's a small NBA Thursday, but it does feature some mid-week matinee basketball in London.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11
- Boston Celtics 114, Philadelphia 76ers 103 (in London) (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Celtics launch epic comeback in London
The 76ers must be wondering what bloody happened in this game. After leading by as many as 22 points, the Sixers saw the Celtics quickly erase their lead and turn around to win by nearly a dozen, 114-103. Perhaps the Celtics were a bit jetlagged in the first half. Jaylen Brown led the C's with 21 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Joel Embiid throws down a big dunk
The Sixers found an open Joel Embiid streaking to the rim and rewarded him with a lob slam dunk.
Kyrie Irving drains a shot from way downtown
Kyrie Irving took a 3-point shot all the way from London Bridge and made it. That's some serious range.
Rookie vs. Rookie matchup in London
Ben Simmons went up against Jayson Tatum in the post in London. Watch the future of the NBA in action.
J.J. Redick starts off hot
New building. No problem. J.J. Redick got off to a quick 13 point start for the 76ers, in London.
Markelle Fultz shot doesn't look fixed
Markelle Fultz still isn't playing, but he's healthy enough to shoot around. Unfortunately, his shot motion still doesn't look great.
And-ones:
- Kawhi Leonard will sit out against the Lakers with a left shoulder strain.
- Tony Parker is out with a right ankle sprain.
- Serge Ibaka will be out for Cavs-Raptors due to a suspension for fighting.
- Blake Griffin (concussion) and Milos Teodosic (Plantar Fascia) are questionable tonight.
- Danny Green is out tonight with a left groin strain.
- George Hill will return to the Kings following the birth of his child. Congrats George!
- Kyle Lowry is unexpected to play due to a tailbone bruise.
