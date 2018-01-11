NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Celtics come back to beat 76ers in London

We've got all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action

It's a small NBA Thursday, but it does feature some mid-week matinee basketball in London.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11

Celtics launch epic comeback in London

The 76ers must be wondering what bloody happened in this game. After leading by as many as 22 points, the Sixers saw the Celtics quickly erase their lead and turn around to win by nearly a dozen, 114-103. Perhaps the Celtics were a bit jetlagged in the first half. Jaylen Brown led the C's with 21 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Joel Embiid throws down a big dunk

The Sixers found an open Joel Embiid streaking to the rim and rewarded him with a lob slam dunk.

Kyrie Irving drains a shot from way downtown

Kyrie Irving took a 3-point shot all the way from London Bridge and made it. That's some serious range.

Rookie vs. Rookie matchup in London

Ben Simmons went up against Jayson Tatum in the post in London. Watch the future of the NBA in action.

J.J. Redick starts off hot

New building. No problem. J.J. Redick got off to a quick 13 point start for the 76ers, in London.

Markelle Fultz shot doesn't look fixed

Markelle Fultz still isn't playing, but he's healthy enough to shoot around. Unfortunately, his shot motion still doesn't look great.

And-ones:

