NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Cousins dominates Kings in return to Sac

It wouldn't be an NBA night without a little controversy. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving started the day by calling out the Milwaukee Bucks for the "old court" they'll be using for Thursday's game (it's not old). On top of that, DeMarcus Cousins thoroughly dominated Sacramento in his first game in the city since he was traded in February.

The Clippers improved to 4-0 thanks to a Blake Griffin game-winning 3-pointer, and the Grizzlies went to 4-1 with a win over the Mavericks.

Final scores for Thursday, Oct. 26

Boston Celtics 96, Milwaukee Bucks 89 (box score)

Chicago Bulls 91, Atlanta Hawks 86 (box score)

Memphis Grizzlies 96, Dallas Mavericks 91 (box score)

Los Angeles Clippers 104, Portland Trail Blazers 103 (box score)

New Orleans Pelicans 114, Sacramento Kings 106 (box score)

Griffin hits game-winner

In case you didn't know, Blake Griffin makes threes now. Portland knows all too well after Griffin knocked down an ice-cold 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun the Portland crowd. Griffin finished with 25 points (16 in the fourth quarter), eight rebounds and five assists.

Cousins goes 40-20 in return to Sacramento

DeMarcus Cousins got a warm reception in his former home, but then proceeded to show the Kings absolutely no love. He put up a monster line of 41 points, 23 rebounds and six assists to lead the Pelicans to victory.

"It was beautiful... at the end of the day, it's nothing but love." - @boogiecousins with @ROSGO21 after his return to Sacramento pic.twitter.com/8C3pHqZLxl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 27, 2017

Kyrie confused about Bucks floor

The Bucks used a throwback court for Thursday night's game, and Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving seemed to think they were actually transporting the court from the 1970s. Before the game, he talked about how dangerous it could be.

Kyrie not thrilled with Mecca throwback court: “It took me 3 steps to realize this is not the same NBA court I'm used to playing on.” pic.twitter.com/UnFjSJDEsA — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) October 26, 2017

The Bucks Twitter account was quick to point out that this was, in fact, a brand new floor ... with a subtle jab toward Irving.

In case you need to tell someone…tonight’s #ReturntotheMECCA court is a brand new floor.



Here’s how we made it: pic.twitter.com/GjtsIDts2A — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 26, 2017

So much for the court issues

Despite his complaints, it didn't look like the court was bothering Kyrie much in the early going. He pulled a Houdini move with a pretty spin in the lane and finished the bucket.

Doesn't look like @KyrieIrving is worried about the court anymore... pic.twitter.com/vI8sBXWevE — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 27, 2017

Giannis almost ruins Baynes

You know it's an amazing play when you don't even finish the dunk and it's still a highlight. The Greek Freak was not messing around.

Bulls win! Bulls win!

There was a time when Bulls fans wouldn't settle for anything less than a championship. Now they're just excited to get their first win of the season. Rookie Lauri Markkanen hit a clutch 3-point dagger in the final minute.

Lauri knocks down a crucial three late. He finishes with 14p & 13r.@chicagobulls pick up first win of season, beat @ATLHawks 91-86. pic.twitter.com/NqVpV9GFFh — NBA (@NBA) October 27, 2017

Not in Skal's house

Ian Clark thought he was clear for the finger roll, but Skal Labissiere came from absolutely out of nowhere to swat the shot into oblivion.