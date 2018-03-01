NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball returns to Lakers starting lineup
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
NBA Thursday is a small night with only four games on the slate. However, that just gives everybody a chance to focus on the good stuff.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 1
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Ball returns to starting lineup
Lonzo Ball, who returned from a sprained left MCL on Friday and played a second game on Monday, will return to the starting lineup. He's spent most of the season as a starter, and with Josh Hart sidelined with a small fracture in his left hand, this return felt inevitable.
And Ones
- Ersan Ilyasova is available to play Thursday after signing with the 76ers.
- Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington are both out Thursday with quad injuries.
- Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is expected to make his return Friday night.
- LaMarcus Aldridge is day to day with an ankle injury.
-
Kerr compares Trump to 'Anchorman'
Kerr isn't surprised by Trump's new gun control stance because he often forgets 'what side...
-
Cleveland responds with LeBron billboard
The city put up a billboard of their own, and it didn't mince words
-
LeBron praises Harden's stepback
James was among the many who enjoyed Harden's stepback move which tripped up Wes Johnson
-
Cavaliers vs. Sixers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has a vast connection of Vegas sources and released a play for Thursday
-
LeBron stunt leads to UCF evacuation
This might not have been the best idea when schools are already on high alert
-
Spurs' Aldridge day-to-day with ankle
LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol, two important big men for the Spurs, are fighting through...