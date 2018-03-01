NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball returns to Lakers starting lineup

NBA Thursday is a small night with only four games on the slate. However, that just gives everybody a chance to focus on the good stuff.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 1

All times Eastern

Ball returns to starting lineup

Lonzo Ball, who returned from a sprained left MCL on Friday and played a second game on Monday, will return to the starting lineup. He's spent most of the season as a starter, and with Josh Hart sidelined with a small fracture in his left hand, this return felt inevitable.

Lonzo Ball will return to the starting lineup tonight in Miami.



Injury to Josh Hart hastened the decision, but Lonzo’s minutes restriction was going up tonight anyway. — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 1, 2018

And Ones