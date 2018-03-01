NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo Ball returns to Lakers starting lineup

We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games

NBA Thursday is a small night with only four games on the slate. However, that just gives everybody a chance to focus on the good stuff.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 1

All times Eastern

Ball returns to starting lineup

Lonzo Ball, who returned from a sprained left MCL on Friday and played a second game on Monday, will return to the starting lineup. He's spent most of the season as a starter, and with Josh Hart sidelined with a small fracture in his left hand, this return felt inevitable. 

And Ones

