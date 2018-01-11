NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo, Ingram lead Lakers over Spurs
We have all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Thursday's action
It was a small NBA Thursday, but it featured some mid-week matinee basketball in London.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11
- Boston Celtics 114, Philadelphia 76ers 103 (in London) (Box score)
- Toronto Raptors 133, Cleveland Cavaliers 99 (Box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 121, Sacramento Kings 115 (Box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 93, San Antonio Spurs 81 (Box score)
Lakers handle Spurs for third straight win
The Lakers came into the game with almost as many losses as the Spurs have wins, but this is why they play the games. The Lakers were in charge from the get-go, and held on for their third straight victory -- their first three-game winning streak of the season. Lonzo Ball had a huge game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 26 points.
Go-go Gadget arm!
Larry Nance Jr. reached up into the rafters to throw down this lob from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Holy smokes.
Wallace seals it for the Clippers
You might not have heard of Tyrone Wallace, but he's doing big things for the injury-plagued Clippers. He picked up a huge steal and slam to clinch the game against the Kings.
What's going on with the Cavs?
Three days removed from a 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavs were absolutely demolished by the Raptors in Toronto. Cleveland never led, and trailed by as many as 35 points en route to a second straight embarrassing loss. At least Drake had a good time.
Montrezl Harrell running the floor
Fast breaks are easy when you have a guy like Montrezl Harrell to throw it up to. This time he finishes with the athletic reverse.
LeBron gets heated in the huddle
In the midst of getting blown out in the second straight game, LeBron James appeared to have been fed up. It's safe to say that when James is yelling like this, it's best to shut up and listen.
Siakam with the slam
This is a pretty good example of how the Cavs played defense in the first half. Pascal Siakam took advantage.
Celtics launch epic comeback in London
The 76ers must be wondering what bloody happened in this game. After leading by as many as 22 points, the Sixers saw the Celtics quickly erase their lead and turn around to win by nearly a dozen, 114-103. Perhaps the Celtics were a bit jet-lagged in the first half. Jaylen Brown led the C's with 21 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Joel Embiid throws down a big dunk
The Sixers found an open Joel Embiid streaking to the rim and rewarded him with a lob slam dunk.
Kyrie Irving drains a shot from way downtown
Kyrie Irving took a 3-point shot all the way from the London Bridge and made it. That's some serious range.
Rookie vs. rookie matchup in London
Ben Simmons went up against Jayson Tatum in the post in London. Watch the future of the NBA in action.
J.J. Redick starts off hot
New building. No problem. J.J. Redick got off to a quick 13-point start for the 76ers in London.
Fultz's shot doesn't look fixed
Markelle Fultz still isn't playing, but he's healthy enough to shoot around. Unfortunately, his shot motion still doesn't look great.
And-ones:
- Kawhi Leonard sat out against the Lakers with a left shoulder strain.
- Tony Parker was also out with a right ankle sprain.
- Serge Ibaka sat out for Cavs-Raptors due to a suspension for fighting.
- Blake Griffin (concussion) and Milos Teodosic (Plantar Fascia) both started for the Clippers.
- Danny Green was out Thursday with a left groin strain.
- George Hill returned to the Kings following the birth of his child. Congrats George!
- Kyle Lowry was ruled out due to a tailbone bruise.
-
DeAndre hurts himself on vicious dunk
The Clippers' highlight machine was forced to exit the game after a thunderous dunk
-
Report: Clifford cleared to return
Clifford hasn't coached since early December while being treated for severe headaches
-
Sixers prank comedian w/ blindfold shot
English actor and comedian Jack Whitehall thought he drilled a blindfolded shot, but he got...
-
Sixers collapse is about third quarter
The 76ers gave up large leads against both the Celtics and Warriors, but how do those compare...
-
Report: Surgery to end Waiters' season
Waiters has missed Miami's past nine games with a sprained left ankle
-
What LeBron's #NBAvote tweets mean
James has been stumping for players on Twitter, with random descriptions for each one
Add a Comment