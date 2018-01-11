NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo, Ingram lead Lakers over Spurs

It was a small NBA Thursday, but it featured some mid-week matinee basketball in London.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 11

Lakers handle Spurs for third straight win

The Lakers came into the game with almost as many losses as the Spurs have wins, but this is why they play the games. The Lakers were in charge from the get-go, and held on for their third straight victory -- their first three-game winning streak of the season. Lonzo Ball had a huge game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 26 points.

#LakersWin for the third time in a row.@B_Ingram13 leads the way with a 26-point night.

Lonzo adds 18 pts, 10 reb, 6 ast.#NBAVote pic.twitter.com/aOCpWtT1d6 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 12, 2018

Larry Nance Jr. reached up into the rafters to throw down this lob from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Holy smokes.

Wallace seals it for the Clippers

You might not have heard of Tyrone Wallace, but he's doing big things for the injury-plagued Clippers. He picked up a huge steal and slam to clinch the game against the Kings.

Tyrone Wallace with the timely steal and slam!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/LqYnhWPYvT — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2018

What's going on with the Cavs?

Three days removed from a 28-point drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cavs were absolutely demolished by the Raptors in Toronto. Cleveland never led, and trailed by as many as 35 points en route to a second straight embarrassing loss. At least Drake had a good time.

Montrezl Harrell running the floor

Fast breaks are easy when you have a guy like Montrezl Harrell to throw it up to. This time he finishes with the athletic reverse.

Montrezl Harrell throws down reverse oop jam in transition!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/V0wt3TvDN3 — NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2018

LeBron gets heated in the huddle

In the midst of getting blown out in the second straight game, LeBron James appeared to have been fed up. It's safe to say that when James is yelling like this, it's best to shut up and listen.

Siakam with the slam

This is a pretty good example of how the Cavs played defense in the first half. Pascal Siakam took advantage.

Celtics launch epic comeback in London

The 76ers must be wondering what bloody happened in this game. After leading by as many as 22 points, the Sixers saw the Celtics quickly erase their lead and turn around to win by nearly a dozen, 114-103. Perhaps the Celtics were a bit jet-lagged in the first half. Jaylen Brown led the C's with 21 points, while Kyrie Irving added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Once down by 22, the @celtics take their first lead of the game! #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/HM2zUb5z0L — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2018

Joel Embiid throws down a big dunk

The Sixers found an open Joel Embiid streaking to the rim and rewarded him with a lob slam dunk.

A 💪 curtesy of The Process! pic.twitter.com/VsNidqn4VZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 11, 2018

Kyrie Irving drains a shot from way downtown

Kyrie Irving took a 3-point shot all the way from the London Bridge and made it. That's some serious range.

Rookie vs. rookie matchup in London

Ben Simmons went up against Jayson Tatum in the post in London. Watch the future of the NBA in action.

A little rookie vs. rookie action. pic.twitter.com/gcLDjupPov — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 11, 2018

J.J. Redick starts off hot

New building. No problem. J.J. Redick got off to a quick 13-point start for the 76ers in London.

Fultz's shot doesn't look fixed

Markelle Fultz still isn't playing, but he's healthy enough to shoot around. Unfortunately, his shot motion still doesn't look great.

