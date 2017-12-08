NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Lonzo, Lakers battle Embiid, Sixers
Keep checking back throughout the night for updates on all of Thursday's NBA action
It's a modest four-game slate on this NBA Thursday, but there are some heavy hitters in action. Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and news from throughout the night.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 7
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
- Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets (in Mexico City), 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
Embiid looks for encore against Lakers
The last time Joel Embiid played against the Los Angeles Lakers, he did something no player in NBA history has ever done: a 46-point, 15-rebound, seven-block, seven-assist masterpiece. He'll look to do the same against Lonzo Ball and the Lakers in Thursday's first TNT game.
Sixers having fun in transition
Embiid gets the block. Simmons gets the assist. Richaun Holmes gets the double-pump slam. Yeah, this team is fun.
Process that
Julius Randle faked Joel Embiid out of his shoes, then finished the play with a ferocious dunk.
Ingram with the reverse and-one
Brandon Ingram used his length to go around the defender and then throw down a reverse dunk. Plus he got fouled.
Quick hits
- The Sixers traded Jahlil Okafor, Nik Stauskas and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran forward Trevor Booker.
- Derrick Rose returned to the Cavaliers on Wednesday and apologized to his teammates for his extended self-imposed absence.
- The NBA will reportedly establish a G League team in Mexico City that will begin play as soon as next season.
- No. 1 draft pick Markelle Fultz has rejoined the Sixers, but is still listed as "out" after "minimal" basketball activity.
-
