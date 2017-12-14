NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, news: Knicks win despite Porzingis injury
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores and highlights from around the league
There's only five games on Thursday's NBA schedule, but with a national TV doubleheader that includes a matchup between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball, there should be plenty of action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 14
All times Eastern
- Pistons 105, Hawks 91 (Box Score)
- Knicks 111, Nets 104 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
Lonzo and LeBron meet for the first time
The Cavs, of course, are heavily favored, but it will still be an intriguing matchup between two of the most-hyped rookies to ever play the game. The meeting was made even more exciting earlier Thursday afternoon, when a sick child at a hospital LeBron was visiting asked him to dunk on Lonzo, and the Cavs' star said he would make it happen.
Drummond's big night helps Pistons snap losing streak
After a hot start to the season, the Pistons have fallen apart in recent weeks, losing seven straight games. But thanks to a big night from Andre Drummond, they prevented that streak from reaching eight. The big man finished with 12 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in a 105-91 win over the Hawks.
He also threw down this thunderous slam to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Lonzo with the slick pass
Lonzo Ball is known for his passing skills, and he showed why during the third quarter on Thursday night. After grabbing a rebound, he tossed a full-court pass to Brandon Ingram for an easy bucket.
Hawks fan cashes out from half court
A lucky Atlanta Hawks fan went home with $10,000 on Thursday night after he sank a half-court shot. You have to see his form.
Brook Lopez had an interesting few minutes
First, Lopez just completely moved out of the way as LeBron James came down the lane looking for a dunk.
Then, a short time later, Lopez stepped to the line and airballed two straight free throws.
Kristaps Porzingis throws it down early, but leaves with knee injury
The Knicks' big man got loose in semi-transition early on against the Nets and after taking the smooth bounce pass from Jarrett Jack, he threw it down with authority.
Unfortunately, he was later forced out of the game during the third quarter with a left knee injury.
John Collins shows off athleticism on alley-oop
Collins, the Hawks' first-round pick, immediately became one of the league's most athletic players as soon as he was drafted. Against the Pistons, he showed off that athleticism by throwing down an impressive alley-oop off the feed from Ersan Ilyasova.
And-ones:
- Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined indefinitely due to pulmonary emboli (blood clots) in both lungs.
- Tristan Thompson (calf) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal reasons) will both miss the Cavs-Lakers game.
- Draymond Green (shoulder), Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) and Nick Young (concussion) will all sit out against the Mavericks on Thursday night.
- Nets' Allen Crabbe will play against the Knicks. The swingman had been dealing with knee soreness.
