NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, news: Knicks win despite Porzingis injury

There's only five games on Thursday's NBA schedule, but with a national TV doubleheader that includes a matchup between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball, there should be plenty of action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 14

All times Eastern

Lonzo and LeBron meet for the first time

The Cavs, of course, are heavily favored, but it will still be an intriguing matchup between two of the most-hyped rookies to ever play the game. The meeting was made even more exciting earlier Thursday afternoon, when a sick child at a hospital LeBron was visiting asked him to dunk on Lonzo, and the Cavs' star said he would make it happen.

Drummond's big night helps Pistons snap losing streak

After a hot start to the season, the Pistons have fallen apart in recent weeks, losing seven straight games. But thanks to a big night from Andre Drummond, they prevented that streak from reaching eight. The big man finished with 12 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals in a 105-91 win over the Hawks.

He also threw down this thunderous slam to put an exclamation point on the victory.

Lonzo with the slick pass

Lonzo Ball is known for his passing skills, and he showed why during the third quarter on Thursday night. After grabbing a rebound, he tossed a full-court pass to Brandon Ingram for an easy bucket.

Hawks fan cashes out from half court

A lucky Atlanta Hawks fan went home with $10,000 on Thursday night after he sank a half-court shot. You have to see his form.

Brook Lopez had an interesting few minutes

First, Lopez just completely moved out of the way as LeBron James came down the lane looking for a dunk.

Then, a short time later, Lopez stepped to the line and airballed two straight free throws.

The Force is apparently not with Brook Lopez... 😬😂#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/jYJR7VVA8v — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) December 15, 2017

Kristaps Porzingis throws it down early, but leaves with knee injury

The Knicks' big man got loose in semi-transition early on against the Nets and after taking the smooth bounce pass from Jarrett Jack, he threw it down with authority.

Jarrett Jack put extra mustard on that pass to KP for the slam!#Knicks pic.twitter.com/dupAd89IfE — NBA (@NBA) December 15, 2017

Unfortunately, he was later forced out of the game during the third quarter with a left knee injury.

John Collins shows off athleticism on alley-oop

Collins, the Hawks' first-round pick, immediately became one of the league's most athletic players as soon as he was drafted. Against the Pistons, he showed off that athleticism by throwing down an impressive alley-oop off the feed from Ersan Ilyasova.

"The world is yours, and everything in it. It's out there, get on your grind and get it." pic.twitter.com/DihgtdZAP7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 15, 2017

And-ones: