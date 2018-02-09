NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, news: Trade deadline fallout

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA trade deadline Thursday

The trade deadline has come and gone. Some teams are shorthanded this NBA Thursday while for others it's just a normal day.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 8

Trade deadline winners and losers

Lots of teams made moves, but this is sports and that means there has to be a winner a loser. So, did your favorite team win?

Deadline deal rankings

Some trades shake up an entire roster and others are simple cap relief. We ranked every deal at the trade deadline for you in terms of importance.

No Clarkson or Nance

Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr are both out for the Lakers tonight, because they were traded to the Cavs. Los Angeles will have to take on the Thunder shorthanded.

And-Ones

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories