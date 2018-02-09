NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, news: Trade deadline fallout
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA trade deadline Thursday
The trade deadline has come and gone. Some teams are shorthanded this NBA Thursday while for others it's just a normal day.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 8
- Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Trade deadline winners and losers
Lots of teams made moves, but this is sports and that means there has to be a winner a loser. So, did your favorite team win?
Deadline deal rankings
Some trades shake up an entire roster and others are simple cap relief. We ranked every deal at the trade deadline for you in terms of importance.
No Clarkson or Nance
Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr are both out for the Lakers tonight, because they were traded to the Cavs. Los Angeles will have to take on the Thunder shorthanded.
And-Ones
- The Cavs shook up their entire roster, but did they get better?
- Kemba Walker has been named to the All-Star team to replace Kristaps Porzingis.
- D.J. Augustin will start for the Magic after Elfrid Payton was traded, Thursday.
- Dwyane Wade is back in Miami after a stunning deadline day trade.
- Harrison Barnes is out for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to an ankle injury.
-
Trade Grade: Vonleh to the Bulls
Portland wanted to get out of the luxury tax and Noah Vonleh was just the guy to do that for...
-
Kemba Walker added James' All-Star team
Porzingis tore a ligament in his knee that will sideline him for the season this week
-
R.J. Adelman dead at 44
Adelman was the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman
-
Full NBA All-Star Game rosters
Here are the full lineups for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Ranking NBA trade deadline moves
There is a lot to sort through after Thursday's NBA trade deadline, so let's put things in...
-
Cavs announce LeBron no longer in charge
Say what you want about Dan Gilbert, but he and Koby Altman pulled off a magic act on Thur...
