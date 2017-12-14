NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, news: Will LeBron dunk on Lonzo?
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores and highlights from around the league
There's only five games on Thursday's NBA schedule, but with a national TV doubleheader that includes a matchup between LeBron James and Lonzo Ball, there should be plenty of action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 14
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
- Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
Lonzo and LeBron meet for the first time
The Cavs, of course, are heavily favored, but it will still be an intriguing matchup between two of the most-hyped rookies to ever play the game. The meeting was made even more exciting earlier Thursday afternoon, when a sick child at a hospital LeBron was visiting asked him to dunk on Lonzo, and the Cavs' star said he would make it happen.
And-ones:
- Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined indefinitely due to pulmonary emboli (blood clots) in both lungs.
- Draymond Green (shoulder), Zaza Pachulia (shoulder) and Nick Young (concussion) will all sit out against the Mavericks on Thursday night.
- Nets' Allen Crabbe will play against the Knicks. The swingman had been dealing with knee soreness.
-
Teletovic out with blood clots in lungs
Teletovic missed the final three months of 2014-15 season with Nets recovering from same i...
-
'NBA 2K18' leaks final NBA City unis
The NBA's City edition Nike jerseys are bold and very different
-
Are these five NBA teams playoff legit?
The Wolves may be smoke and mirrors, but the Pacers have the look of a team that can hang in...
-
Kid asks LeBron to posterize Lonzo Ball
LeBron said it might be difficult if the Lakers rookie ducks out of the way before he gets...
-
Mavericks vs. Warriors odds, picks
Galin Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Mavericks and just locked in a play for Thursday's...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Sexton jumps into top 5
The Crimson Tide point guard has been impressive so far and joins the top tier of prospect...
Add a Comment