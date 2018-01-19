NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Rockets beat Wolves in Harden's return
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Thursday night
Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there was enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 18
- Philadelphia 76ers 89, Boston Celtics 80 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Orlando Magic 103 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 116, Minnesota Timberwolves 98 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 100, Indiana Pacers 86 (Box Score)
Rockets make Harden's return a happy one
James Harden was rusty after missing seven games -- he scored just 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting -- but Eric Gordon picked up the slack, scoring a game-high 30 points in the Rockets' win.
Get out the way, KAT
Karl-Anthony Towns knew better than to get in the way of this massive Clint Capela slam. Smart move.
Gordon makes it look easy
Double-pump bank from halfcourt? Eric Gordon says "why not?"
Cavs snap losing streak
Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Cavs snapped their four-game losing streak by barely hanging on to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for Cleveland.
LeBron doesn't need to look
LeBron might have eyes in the back of his head. Like, literally. AND it went through Aaron Gordon's legs. Insane.
Simmons throws it down
Hey, what's that flying through the sky? Oh, it's just Jonathon Simmons. Carry on.
All-Star Game starters announced
The All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Steph Curry being voted as captains for the new team selection process. The East starters will be James, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. From the West we'll see Curry, teammate Kevin Durant, Rockets guard James Harden, and Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
Celtics honor Jo Jo White
The Celtics paid tribute to former NBA Finals MVP Jo Jo White, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. White had his jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.
Rose back for the Cavs
Cavs guard Derrick Rose made his fist appearance since Nov. 7, checking in to start the second quarter against the Orlando Magic. Rose had been recovering from an injured ankle, and previously took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his basketball future.
And-Ones:
- Magic guard Arron Afflalo was suspended two games for taking a swing at Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday.
- Bulls guard Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion after his fall Wednesday.
- Kings forward Harry Giles will miss the entire 2017-18 NBA season while recovering from surgery.
- Suns forward Marquese Chriss is going to get a second MRI on his hip.
-
Did Embiid shut down Rihanna on TV?
The Sixers big man got his first All-Star selection -- and maybe some revenge -- on Thursd...
-
NBA players who got one All-Star vote
It appears some players are not entirely taking the All-Star voting process seriously
-
All-Star starters selected: Takeaways
There were some weird discrepancies between the fan, media and player votes
-
LeBron, Curry voted as ASG captains
LeBron and Steph will be the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Afflalo suspended two games for punch
Arron Afflalo was involved in an altercation with Timberwolves big man Nemanja Bjelica on...
-
N.E.R.D to headline ASG halftime show
Fergie and Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies will sing their respective national ant...
Add a Comment