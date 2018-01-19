NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Rockets beat Wolves in Harden's return

Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there was enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 18

Rockets make Harden's return a happy one

James Harden was rusty after missing seven games -- he scored just 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting -- but Eric Gordon picked up the slack, scoring a game-high 30 points in the Rockets' win.

Get out the way, KAT

Karl-Anthony Towns knew better than to get in the way of this massive Clint Capela slam. Smart move.

Gordon makes it look easy

Double-pump bank from halfcourt? Eric Gordon says "why not?"

Cavs snap losing streak

Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Cavs snapped their four-game losing streak by barely hanging on to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for Cleveland.

LeBron doesn't need to look

LeBron might have eyes in the back of his head. Like, literally. AND it went through Aaron Gordon's legs. Insane.

Simmons throws it down

Hey, what's that flying through the sky? Oh, it's just Jonathon Simmons. Carry on.

All-Star Game starters announced

The All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Steph Curry being voted as captains for the new team selection process. The East starters will be James, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. From the West we'll see Curry, teammate Kevin Durant, Rockets guard James Harden, and Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Celtics honor Jo Jo White

The Celtics paid tribute to former NBA Finals MVP Jo Jo White, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. White had his jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.

Rose back for the Cavs

Cavs guard Derrick Rose made his fist appearance since Nov. 7, checking in to start the second quarter against the Orlando Magic. Rose had been recovering from an injured ankle, and previously took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his basketball future.


And-Ones:

