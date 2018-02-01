NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Blake Griffin makes Pistons debut
We've got all the scores, highlights and updates from NBA games on Thursday
There are just five games on the NBA schedule this Thursday night, but there are some good ones between playoff contenders. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the evening's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 1
All times Eastern
- Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Blake's first points as a Piston
It's probably not how they drew it up, but Blake Griffin scored his first points as a member of the Pistons on an off-balance bank shot moving across the lane. They'll only get prettier from here.
Blake Griffin era begins in Detroit
It's going to take some getting used to, but Thursday will give us our first glimpse of Blake Griffin as a Detroit Piston. He'll make his debut against the Memphis Grizzlies, so it will be interesting to see how he fits in with his new teammates.
And-ones:
- The Pelicans have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that will send Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans in exchange for a combination of players and a first-round pick.
- Chris Paul will play for the Rockets on Thursday, but guard Eric Gordon will sit out due to a back injury.
- The Suns officially placed Greg Monroe on waivers, clearing the way for his unrestricted free agency to begin on Saturday.
- The Raptors will be without sharpshooter C.J. Miles for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
