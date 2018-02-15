NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Butler lifts Wolves over Lakers

There were two games on tap this NBA Thursday and that's it for the first "half" of the season. The All-Star break begins Friday and then action resumes next week.

NBA games for Thursday, Feb. 15

All times Eastern

Butler swats the Lakers out of the game



Jimmy Butler came up huge for the Wolves with two blocks on the Lakers in the final minutes. Butler was everywhere Thursday, making every clutch play and doing what was necessary to lead Minnesota to a win. He finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

.@JimmyButler IS GETTING IT DONE ON DEFENSE! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/WaVsEGzRZt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018

Jokic pours it on

Nikola Jokic had a huge performance for the Nuggets. His triple-double -- 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds -- has only been done twice before.

Only 2 other players in NBA history have had a 30 pt, 17 assist and 15 reb game:



James Harden in 2016 and Magic Johnson in 1981



And now this gem pic.twitter.com/Fx7biYxsCv — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 16, 2018

Timberwolves honor Flip Saunders

The Wolves honored former coach and executive Flip Saunders. He died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

Crawford finds Butler on the lob

Jamal Crawford found a cutting Jimmy Butler baseline. It resulted in an incredible alley-oop dunk.

What a pass 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wv2Cqm85rg — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018

Giannis hammers it home

Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of those dunks that looks better on replay than it did live, because he makes it look so easy.

Jokic only needs a half

Nikola Jokic only needed the first half to rack up a triple-double against the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope slams it home

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a huge dunk on this alley-oop slam.

Thomas finds Zubac

Isaiah Thomas is having a decent start with the Lakers. He found Ivica Zubac with the sweet dish.

The flashy pass from IT gives Zubac his season high! pic.twitter.com/lSs3gIKowY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018

And-Ones