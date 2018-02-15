NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Butler lifts Wolves over Lakers
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
There were two games on tap this NBA Thursday and that's it for the first "half" of the season. The All-Star break begins Friday and then action resumes next week.
NBA games for Thursday, Feb. 15
All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets 134, Milwaukee Bucks 123 (Box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 119, Los Angeles Lakers 111 (Box score)
Butler swats the Lakers out of the game
Jimmy Butler came up huge for the Wolves with two blocks on the Lakers in the final minutes. Butler was everywhere Thursday, making every clutch play and doing what was necessary to lead Minnesota to a win. He finished with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Jokic pours it on
Nikola Jokic had a huge performance for the Nuggets. His triple-double -- 30 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds -- has only been done twice before.
Timberwolves honor Flip Saunders
The Wolves honored former coach and executive Flip Saunders. He died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.
Crawford finds Butler on the lob
Jamal Crawford found a cutting Jimmy Butler baseline. It resulted in an incredible alley-oop dunk.
Giannis hammers it home
Giannis Antetokounmpo had one of those dunks that looks better on replay than it did live, because he makes it look so easy.
Jokic only needs a half
Nikola Jokic only needed the first half to rack up a triple-double against the Bucks.
Caldwell-Pope slams it home
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a huge dunk on this alley-oop slam.
Thomas finds Zubac
Isaiah Thomas is having a decent start with the Lakers. He found Ivica Zubac with the sweet dish.
And-Ones
- Lonzo Ball won't play Thursday, or in the Rising Stars game, due to a knee injury. He's aiming to return next Friday against the Mavericks.
- Chris Bosh says he's eyeing an NBA comeback
- New Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta predicts his $2.2 billion franchise could soon be worth $3.3 billion
- Justin Bieber and Quavo will play in the All-Star celebrity game Friday.
- The Rising Stars Challenge will be Friday. Here's how you can watch.
-
Timberwolves honor Flip Saunders
Latrell Sprewell, Chauncey Billups were among ex-players in attendance to honor former Minnesota...
-
Barkley: Social media is for 'losers'
Sir Charles has never been a fan of social media, but he's at least able to laugh at himself...
-
Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds, picks
Larry Hartstein has won nine straight NBA against the spread picks and 17 of his last 21
-
Rising Stars' odds of becoming All-Stars
Embiid didn't have to wait long to become an All-Star. What about Mitchell, Kuzma and the...
-
NBA All-Star Game: Past Winners, MVPs
A dive into the NBA history books for every result from every NBA All-Star Game
-
Owner predicts Rockets value will rise
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta predicts his $2.2 billion franchise could soon be worth $3.3...
Add a Comment