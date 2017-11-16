NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: C's beat Warriors, keep streak alive

There's only two games on the NBA schedule tonight, but one of them is set up to be the early-season game of the year. 

Let's get into it. 

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Celtics beat Warriors for 14th straight win

It didn't look good early for the Celtics, but a huge third-quarter run led by Jaylen Brown got Boston back in the game and then Kyrie did what Kyrie does in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 14th straight win.

Jaylen gets nasty on the break

Jaylen Brown with an open court? Get your popcorn ready.

Iggy turns back the clock

Is this 2007 or 2017? Andre Iguodala jumped in the time machine and threw down a vicious dunk over Marcus Smart.

Talk about a good start

The Warriors scored their first basket of the night on Thursday when Draymond Green found Kevin Durant on a back-door cut for the early slam.

Quick hits:

  • Greg Monroe (calf) will make his debut with the Suns on Thursday. The big man, who was traded to Phoenix in the Eric Bledsoe deal, hasn't played since Oct. 26 because of a calf injury. The Suns are reportedly already trying to trade Monroe, so they'll want to show other teams that he's healthy and ready to play again. 
  • Tyson Chandler (illness) will miss the next two games for the Suns. Chandler is averaging about 25 minutes per game this season, as compared to last season when the Suns sat him for long stretches during their tanking experiment.
  • Ricky Rubio is dealing with soreness in his Achilles and is questionable to play Friday night when the Jazz take on Nets. Rubio is shooting just 31 percent from the field in November and is averaging an uncharacteristically low 3.9 assists this month.
