NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: C's beat Warriors, keep streak alive

There's only two games on the NBA schedule tonight, but one of them is set up to be the early-season game of the year.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Celtics beat Warriors for 14th straight win

It didn't look good early for the Celtics, but a huge third-quarter run led by Jaylen Brown got Boston back in the game and then Kyrie did what Kyrie does in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 14th straight win.

Don't call it a comeback... pic.twitter.com/39P9MvjGH2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2017

Jaylen gets nasty on the break

Jaylen Brown with an open court? Get your popcorn ready.

Iggy turns back the clock

Is this 2007 or 2017? Andre Iguodala jumped in the time machine and threw down a vicious dunk over Marcus Smart.

Andre The Giant!!! pic.twitter.com/zb2RlDYL08 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2017

Talk about a good start

The Warriors scored their first basket of the night on Thursday when Draymond Green found Kevin Durant on a back-door cut for the early slam.

Quick hits: