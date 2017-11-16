NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: C's beat Warriors, keep streak alive
Keep it right here for all your Thursday NBA scores, updates and highlights
There's only two games on the NBA schedule tonight, but one of them is set up to be the early-season game of the year.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 92, Golden State Warriors 88 (box score)
- Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics beat Warriors for 14th straight win
It didn't look good early for the Celtics, but a huge third-quarter run led by Jaylen Brown got Boston back in the game and then Kyrie did what Kyrie does in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 14th straight win.
Jaylen gets nasty on the break
Jaylen Brown with an open court? Get your popcorn ready.
Iggy turns back the clock
Is this 2007 or 2017? Andre Iguodala jumped in the time machine and threw down a vicious dunk over Marcus Smart.
Talk about a good start
The Warriors scored their first basket of the night on Thursday when Draymond Green found Kevin Durant on a back-door cut for the early slam.
Quick hits:
- Greg Monroe (calf) will make his debut with the Suns on Thursday. The big man, who was traded to Phoenix in the Eric Bledsoe deal, hasn't played since Oct. 26 because of a calf injury. The Suns are reportedly already trying to trade Monroe, so they'll want to show other teams that he's healthy and ready to play again.
- Tyson Chandler (illness) will miss the next two games for the Suns. Chandler is averaging about 25 minutes per game this season, as compared to last season when the Suns sat him for long stretches during their tanking experiment.
- Ricky Rubio is dealing with soreness in his Achilles and is questionable to play Friday night when the Jazz take on Nets. Rubio is shooting just 31 percent from the field in November and is averaging an uncharacteristically low 3.9 assists this month.
-
KD explains his embarrassing OKC tweets
Durant blasted his former team and coach because he was groggy from a nap
-
Pacers' Young sleeps on practice floor
Joe Young slept on a bed of towels, and woke up twice to get in extra shots
-
NBA DFS Nov. 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
The Inbounds: Embiid, Bledsoe and turkey
Plus, the Villain's turnaround, Kemba's value... and oh, man, the Bulls.
-
Curry to become basketball professor
Curry will film over 15 different video lessons on various skillsets
-
How to watch Warriors-Celtics
Conference leaders clash as one team's red-hot streak must end on Thursday
Add a Comment