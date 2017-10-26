NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics' Irving outduels Giannis
Get the latest updates and highlights from around the NBA on Thursday night
It wouldn't be an NBA night without a little controversy. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving started the day by calling out the Milwaukee Bucks for the "old court" they'll be using for Thursday's game (it's not old). On top of that we've got DeMarcus Cousins returning to Sacramento for the first time since he was traded in February. They didn't part on the best of terms, so that should be interesting ... to say the least.
Two of the NBA's best teams so far -- the 3-0 Clippers and 3-1 Grizzlies -- are also in action.
We'll continue to update this page with results and highlights from the night, so be sure to check back.
Thursday, Oct. 26
All times Eastern
Boston Celtics 96, Milwaukee Bucks 89 (box score)
Chicago Bulls 91, Atlanta Hawks 86 (box score)
Memphis Grizzlies 96, Dallas Mavericks 91 (box score)
Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker), TNT
Kyrie confused about Bucks floor
The Bucks used a throwback court for Thursday night's game, and Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving seemed to think they were actually transporting the court from the 1970s. Before the game, he talked about how dangerous it could be.
The Bucks Twitter account was quick to point out that this was, in fact, a brand new floor ... with a subtle jab toward Irving.
So much for the court issues
Despite his complaints, it didn't look like the court was bothering Kyrie much in the early going. He pulled a Houdini move with a pretty spin in the lane and finished the bucket.
Giannis almost ruins Baynes
You know it's an amazing play when you don't even finish the dunk and it's still a highlight. The Greek Freak was not messing around.
Bulls win! Bulls win!
There was a time when Bulls fans wouldn't settle for anything less than a championship. Now they're just excited to get their first win of the season. Rookie Lauri Markkanen hit a clutch 3-point dagger in the final minute.
Check back for updates and highlights throughout the night.
