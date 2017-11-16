NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics, Warriors meet in Boston

Keep it right here for all your Thursday NBA scores, updates and highlights

There's only two games on the NBA schedule tonight, but one of them is set up to be the early-season game of the year. 

Let's get into it. 

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Marquee matchup in Boston

The Boston Celtics have rattled off 13 straight wins since starting the season 0-2 after the nasty Gordon Hayward injury. But on Thursday night, they'll face their toughest test yet, as the Golden State Warriors, carrying a seven-game winning streak of their own, will come to town for a marquee matchup. Each of the past two seasons, these teams have split their two meetings, with the road team winning all four games. 

Quick hits:

  • Greg Monroe (calf) will make his debut with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. The big man, who was traded to Phoenix in the Eric Bledsoe deal, hasn't played since Oct. 26 because of a calf injury. The Suns are reportedly already trying to trade Monroe, so they'll want to show other teams that he's healthy and ready to play again. 
  • Tyson Chandler (illness) will miss the next two games for the Suns. Chandler is averaging about 25 minutes a night this season, as compared to last season when the Suns sat him for long stretches during their tanking experiment.
  • Ricky Rubio is dealing with soreness in his achilles, and is questionable to play Friday night when the Jazz take on Nets. Rubio is shooting just 31 percent from the field in Nov., and is averaging an uncharacteristically low 3.9 assists this month.
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories