NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Celtics, Warriors meet in Boston

There's only two games on the NBA schedule tonight, but one of them is set up to be the early-season game of the year.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 16

All times Eastern

Marquee matchup in Boston

The Boston Celtics have rattled off 13 straight wins since starting the season 0-2 after the nasty Gordon Hayward injury. But on Thursday night, they'll face their toughest test yet, as the Golden State Warriors, carrying a seven-game winning streak of their own, will come to town for a marquee matchup. Each of the past two seasons, these teams have split their two meetings, with the road team winning all four games.

It would be easy to say tonight is the best offensive team in the NBA against the best defensive team. But when you can punctuate it with pretty colors and stuff, I mean, you got to do that... pic.twitter.com/F5mLg4MAof — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) November 16, 2017

Quick hits: