NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Clippers, Rockets renew rivalry

Much of the basketball world will be focused on the NCAA Tournament, which got under way on Thursday. However, this is a big NBA night as well with nine games on the docket. Not that it's much of a surprise with this many games going on, but there are a number of exciting matchups to look forward to.

The night will start with the Pacers against the Raptors, a battle of two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. An hour later, Clippers-Rockets will tip off in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup out West. Plus we'll also have the Pelicans taking on the Spurs in a game with massive playoff implications, and closing out the night with Cavaliers-Trail Blazers, which should be all sorts of entertaining.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 15

All times Eastern

Clippers, Rockets square off with playoff implications

The Clippers and Rockets will both be eager to pick up a win on Thursday, but for different reasons. The Clippers, as they travel to Houston, are fighting for their playoff lives, and need as many wins as they can get over the final few weeks of the season. As for the Rockets, they have already clinched a playoff spot, but are locked in a battle with the Warriors for the best record in both the Western Conference and the league overall. The big stakes, along with the already fierce rivalry between these two teams, should make this an entertaining contest.

And-ones: