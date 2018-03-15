NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Clippers, Rockets renew rivalry
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
Much of the basketball world will be focused on the NCAA Tournament, which got under way on Thursday. However, this is a big NBA night as well with nine games on the docket. Not that it's much of a surprise with this many games going on, but there are a number of exciting matchups to look forward to.
The night will start with the Pacers against the Raptors, a battle of two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. An hour later, Clippers-Rockets will tip off in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup out West. Plus we'll also have the Pelicans taking on the Spurs in a game with massive playoff implications, and closing out the night with Cavaliers-Trail Blazers, which should be all sorts of entertaining.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 15
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Clippers, Rockets square off with playoff implications
The Clippers and Rockets will both be eager to pick up a win on Thursday, but for different reasons. The Clippers, as they travel to Houston, are fighting for their playoff lives, and need as many wins as they can get over the final few weeks of the season. As for the Rockets, they have already clinched a playoff spot, but are locked in a battle with the Warriors for the best record in both the Western Conference and the league overall. The big stakes, along with the already fierce rivalry between these two teams, should make this an entertaining contest.
And-ones:
- New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson died on Thursday after a month-long battle with the flu.
- Danny Ainge said Kyrie Irving may need knee surgery at some point, but should be healthy for the playoffs.
- Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) will not play for the Cavaliers against the Trail Blazers. Ante Zizic will start in his place.
- Devin Booker may not play for the Suns vs. the Jazz due to an injured hand. He is officially listed as questionable.
