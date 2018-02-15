NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Final games before All-Star break
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
There are two NBA games on tap for this Thursday and that's it for the first "half" of the season. The All-Star break begins Friday and then action continues next week.
NBA games for Thursday, Feb. 15
All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Midway point Thursday
The Lakers take on the Wolves and the Nuggets play the Bucks. These are both intriguing matchups, with only the Lakers currently sitting outside the playoff race. What's interesting, however, is how this is largely considered the halfway point of the season when teams crossed the 41-game threshold long ago. The All-Star break is less of a midway point and more of a jumping off point for playoff teams or tanking teams. Either way, most of the NBA could use some rest after this.
And-Ones
- Lonzo Ball won't play Thursday, or in the Rising Stars game, due to a knee injury. He's aiming to return next Friday against the Mavericks.
- Chris Bosh says he's eyeing an NBA comeback
- New Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta predicts his $2.2 billion franchise could soon be worth $3.3 billion
- Justin Bieber and Quavo will play in the All-Star celebrity game on Friday.
- The Rising Stars Challenge will be on Friday. Here's how you can watch.
