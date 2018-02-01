NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin leads Pistons to win in debut

There are only five games on the NBA schedule this Thursday night, but there are some good ones between playoff contenders. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the evening's action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 1

All times Eastern

Great start for Griffin

Not only did Blake Griffin become the first Piston in almost 25 years to record a 20-point, 10-rebound game in his debut for the team, but he also led Detroit to a two-point victory against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Griffin finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Blake's first points as a Piston

It's probably not how they drew it up, but Blake Griffin scored his first points as a member of the Pistons on an off-balance bank shot moving across the lane. They'll only get prettier from here.

Harden to Capela ... perfection

James Harden sure knows how to run a pick-and-roll, and Clint Capela sure know how to finish one.

New lob city?

Blake Griffin to Andre Drummond ... get used to it.


And-ones:

  • The Pelicans have reportedly agreed to terms on a trade that will send Nikola Mirotic to New Orleans in exchange for a combination of players and a first-round pick.
  • Chris Paul played for the Rockets on Thursday, but guard Eric Gordon sat out due to a back injury.
  • The Suns officially placed Greg Monroe on waivers, clearing the way for his unrestricted free agency to begin on Saturday.
  • The Raptors were without sharpshooter C.J. Miles for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
