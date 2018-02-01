NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Griffin leads Pistons to win in debut

There are only five games on the NBA schedule this Thursday night, but there are some good ones between playoff contenders. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the evening's action.

NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 1

All times Eastern

Great start for Griffin

Not only did Blake Griffin become the first Piston in almost 25 years to record a 20-point, 10-rebound game in his debut for the team, but he also led Detroit to a two-point victory against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Griffin finished the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

.@blakegriffin32 becomes the first Piston to record a 20-10 game in his debut since Grant Hill in 1994!



📊: 24 PTS | 10 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/0PL6Il2Mv0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 2, 2018

Blake's first points as a Piston

It's probably not how they drew it up, but Blake Griffin scored his first points as a member of the Pistons on an off-balance bank shot moving across the lane. They'll only get prettier from here.

.@blakegriffin32 gets his first bucket as a member of the @DetroitPistons! 💪 pic.twitter.com/I2Ls3FAzg7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 2, 2018

Harden to Capela ... perfection

James Harden sure knows how to run a pick-and-roll, and Clint Capela sure know how to finish one.

#JamesHarden and Capela execute the two man game to perfection on @NBAonTNT! pic.twitter.com/50MhDNchqp — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2018

New lob city?

Blake Griffin to Andre Drummond ... get used to it.





And-ones: