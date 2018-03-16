NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets beat Clippers
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Thursday's NBA games
Much of the basketball world will be focused on the NCAA Tournament, which got under way on Thursday. However, this is a big NBA night as well with nine games on the docket. Not that it's much of a surprise with this many games going on, but there are a number of exciting matchups to look forward to.
The night started with a great game between the Pacers and the Raptors, a battle of two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. An hour later, the Rockets took down the Clippers in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup out West. Plus we'll also have the Pelicans taking on the Spurs in a game with massive playoff implications, and closing out the night with Cavaliers-Trail Blazers, which should be all sorts of entertaining.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 15
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 106, Indiana Pacers 99 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 118, New York Knicks 110 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 129, Atlanta Hawks 117 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 111, Memphis Grizzlies 110 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 101, Los Angeles Clippers 96 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Harden, Rockets hold off pesky Clippers
Rockets-Clippers is quickly turning into one of the best rivalries in the NBA. The Clippers hung around in the latest installment, but ultimately the Rockets were just too much, led by James Harden's 24 points and seven assists.
Dwight can still get up
Dwight Howard might be far removed from his days in the dunk contest, but Superman still shows up every once in a while. He proved that he still has some serious athleticism against the Hawks on Thursday.
Oladipo stops on a dime
A player as fast as Victor Oladipo shouldn't be able to jam on the brakes this quickly. To top it off, he hit the 3-pointer as well.
Lance throws one down
When Lance Stephenson gets it going, he's one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. Here's an example.
And-ones:
- New Orleans Pelicans owner Tom Benson died on Thursday after a month-long battle with the flu.
- Danny Ainge said Kyrie Irving may need knee surgery at some point, but should be healthy for the playoffs.
- Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring) did not play for the Cavaliers against the Trail Blazers. Jeff Green started in his place.
- Devin Booker played for the Suns against the Jazz after being listed as questionable with a hand injury.
-
Benson leaves lasting basketball legacy
Benson's love of the region was even evident in the name change from the Hornets to the Pe...
-
Buss: Best Laker ever may be on roster
Jeanie Buss had an eye toward the future with her response on Thursday's edition of 'Reiter's...
-
LeBron: Lillard absolutely a 'superstar'
Lillard and the Blazers have won 10 games in a row, and face LeBron's Cavs next
-
Ainge: Irving may require knee surgery
Irving has been nursing a sore knee, which he's been dealing with throughout the season
-
What will Cavs look like in playoffs?
At this point, it's still hard to know what Tyronn Lue's playoff rotation will look like
-
Drexler takes over as BIG3 commissioner
Drexler is the new commissioner after Mason Jr. was fired from his role amid allegations of...