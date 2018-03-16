NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets beat Clippers

Much of the basketball world will be focused on the NCAA Tournament, which got under way on Thursday. However, this is a big NBA night as well with nine games on the docket. Not that it's much of a surprise with this many games going on, but there are a number of exciting matchups to look forward to.

The night started with a great game between the Pacers and the Raptors, a battle of two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference. An hour later, the Rockets took down the Clippers in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup out West. Plus we'll also have the Pelicans taking on the Spurs in a game with massive playoff implications, and closing out the night with Cavaliers-Trail Blazers, which should be all sorts of entertaining.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 15

All times Eastern

Harden, Rockets hold off pesky Clippers

Rockets-Clippers is quickly turning into one of the best rivalries in the NBA. The Clippers hung around in the latest installment, but ultimately the Rockets were just too much, led by James Harden's 24 points and seven assists.

Dwight can still get up

Dwight Howard might be far removed from his days in the dunk contest, but Superman still shows up every once in a while. He proved that he still has some serious athleticism against the Hawks on Thursday.

Oladipo stops on a dime

A player as fast as Victor Oladipo shouldn't be able to jam on the brakes this quickly. To top it off, he hit the 3-pointer as well.

Lance throws one down

When Lance Stephenson gets it going, he's one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. Here's an example.

And-ones:

