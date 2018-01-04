NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Injured Rockets and Warriors meet

Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action

There's only two games on this Thursday night. Both national TV thrillers.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2

All times Eastern

No James Harden or Kevin Durant

Both James Harden and Kevin Durant have been listed as out for the Warriors rematch against the Rockets. This is disappointing, because these have definitely been the two best teams in the NBA so far this season and we want to see them at full strength. Everybody will just have to wait until a later point in the season.

And-ones:

