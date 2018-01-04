NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Injured Rockets and Warriors meet
Keep it right here for all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action
There's only two games on this Thursday night. Both national TV thrillers.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2
All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
No James Harden or Kevin Durant
Both James Harden and Kevin Durant have been listed as out for the Warriors rematch against the Rockets. This is disappointing, because these have definitely been the two best teams in the NBA so far this season and we want to see them at full strength. Everybody will just have to wait until a later point in the season.
And-ones:
- James Harden will not play against the Warriors from a hamstring injury.
- Kevin Durant is out for the Rockets rematch due to a calf injury.
- Mike Conley is participating in limited contact drills.
- Lonzo Ball could return from his shoulder injury, Friday.
- Kristaps Porzingis said his workload has him extremely tired.
