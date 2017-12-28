NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie, Celtics face Harden, Rockets
Check back throughout the night for updates from around the league
It's a modest Thursday slate with five games on tap, but some of the league's best teams are in action. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and news from the night's action.
NBA scores for Thursday, Dec. 28
All times Eastern
- Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kyrie vs. Harden in Boston
Two of the league's most dynamic guards will do battle in Boston on Thursday, with James Harden leading the Rockets against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. Both teams got off to scorching starts to the season, but have fallen on harder times recently. Houston has lost three in a row, while Boston has lost three of its last five.
And-ones
- Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Steph Curry is expected to return to the court on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He's been sidelined with a sprained ankle since Dec. 4.
- On Thursday, the Houston Rockets signed veteran high-flying guard/forward Gerald Green to a one-year deal.
- Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
