NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs look for 10th straight win
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
There are five games on Thursday night's NBA slate. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from around the league.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 30
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron, Cavs go for double-digits
After a shaky start to the season, the Cavs have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past couple of weeks. They've rattled off nine straight wins, most of which have been of the blowout variety, as they head to Atlanta to take on the lowly 4-16 Hawks. LeBron is on the cusp of yet another milestone, as he needs just five field goals to pass Alex English for 10th all-time.
Quick hits
- The MRI on the right ankle of Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis revealed no damage after he left Wednesday's game against the Heat, and he's currently listed as day-to-day.
Keep checking back throughout the night for the latest updates from around the NBA.
