NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs look for 10th straight win

There are five games on Thursday night's NBA slate. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from around the league.

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 30

All times Eastern

LeBron, Cavs go for double-digits

After a shaky start to the season, the Cavs have been the hottest team in the NBA over the past couple of weeks. They've rattled off nine straight wins, most of which have been of the blowout variety, as they head to Atlanta to take on the lowly 4-16 Hawks. LeBron is on the cusp of yet another milestone, as he needs just five field goals to pass Alex English for 10th all-time.

MILESTONE WATCH: @KingJames (10,655 FGM) is 5 FG away from passing Alex English (10,659 FGM) for 10th-most FGM in @NBA history. @kevinlove (10,985 PTS) needs 15 PTS to reach the 11,000-mark & 4 PTS (3,996 PTS) to score his 4,000th as a member of the @cavs — Cavs Official Notes (@CavsNotes) November 30, 2017

Quick hits

The MRI on the right ankle of Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis revealed no damage Heat, and he's currently listed as day-to-day.



Keep checking back throughout the night for the latest updates from around the NBA.