NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs snap losing streak
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Thursday night
Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there's enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 89, Boston Celtics 80 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 104, Orlando Magic 103 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cavs snap losing streak
Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Cavs snapped their four-game losing streak by barely hanging on to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for Cleveland.
LeBron doesn't need to look
LeBron might have eyes in the back of his head. Like, literally. AND it went through Aaron Gordon's legs. Insane.
Simmons throws it down
Hey, what's that flying through the sky? Oh, it's just Jonathon Simmons. Carry on.
All-Star Game starters announced
The All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Steph Curry being voted as captains for the new team selection process. The East starters will be James, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. From the West we'll see Curry, teammate Kevin Durant, Rockets guard James Harden, and Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.
Celtics honor Jo Jo White
The Celtics paid tribute to former NBA Finals MVP Jo Jo White, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. White had his jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.
Rose back for the Cavs
Cavs guard Derrick Rose made his fist appearance since Nov. 7, checking in to start the second quarter against the Orlando Magic. Rose had been recovering from an injured ankle, and previously took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his basketball future.
Harden returns
He'll be on a minutes restriction (about 25 minutes), but James Harden will make his return to the Houston Rockets on Thursday after missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. Houston will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who were each suspended two games for their postgame locker room altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.
And-Ones:
- Magic guard Arron Afflalo was suspended two games for taking a swing at Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday.
- Bulls guard Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion after his fall Wednesday.
- Kings forward Harry Giles will miss the entire 2017-18 NBA season while recovering from surgery.
- Suns forward Marquese Chriss is going to get a second MRI on his hip.
-
All-Star starters selected: Takeaways
There were some weird discrepancies between the fan, media and player votes
-
LeBron, Curry voted as ASG captains
LeBron and Steph will be the captains for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
-
Afflalo suspended two games for punch
Arron Afflalo was involved in an altercation with Timberwolves big man Nemanja Bjelica on...
-
N.E.R.D to headline ASG halftime show
Fergie and Canadian rock band The Barenaked Ladies will sing their respective national ant...
-
Gentry sets trade price on Davis
Based on Gentry's tongue-in-cheek price, Boston is highly unlikely to acquire the big man
-
Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Larry Hartstein is 22-11 in ATS picks for or against the Timberwolves and has a play for T...
Add a Comment