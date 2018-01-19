NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs snap losing streak

Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there's enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Cavs snap losing streak

Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Cavs snapped their four-game losing streak by barely hanging on to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for Cleveland.

LeBron doesn't need to look

LeBron might have eyes in the back of his head. Like, literally. AND it went through Aaron Gordon's legs. Insane.

#LeBronJames goes behind his back and through the opening to find Dwyane Wade!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/3A6bS7jKkL — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018

Simmons throws it down

Hey, what's that flying through the sky? Oh, it's just Jonathon Simmons. Carry on.

Jonathon Simmons with authority!#PureMagic is on a 20-7 run in Q3 and now only trail by 4. pic.twitter.com/JyK3M34ABj — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018

All-Star Game starters announced

The All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Steph Curry being voted as captains for the new team selection process. The East starters will be James, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. From the West we'll see Curry, teammate Kevin Durant, Rockets guard James Harden, and Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Celtics honor Jo Jo White

The Celtics paid tribute to former NBA Finals MVP Jo Jo White, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. White had his jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.

The Celtics have set up a tribute to Jo Jo White with his jersey draped on his familiar seat at TD Garden. Workers are wearing No. 10 pins in his honor. pic.twitter.com/YCncMZYzrw — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 18, 2018

Rose back for the Cavs

Cavs guard Derrick Rose made his fist appearance since Nov. 7, checking in to start the second quarter against the Orlando Magic. Rose had been recovering from an injured ankle, and previously took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his basketball future.

Harden returns

He'll be on a minutes restriction (about 25 minutes), but James Harden will make his return to the Houston Rockets on Thursday after missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. Houston will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who were each suspended two games for their postgame locker room altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden will play limited minutes in Thursday return, one of many chain-reaction changes to Rockets' rotation https://t.co/MOYtGhhSBA via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 18, 2018

