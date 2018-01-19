NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs snap losing streak

We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Thursday night

Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there's enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.

Let's get into it.

All times Eastern

Cavs snap losing streak

Well, it wasn't pretty, but the Cavs snapped their four-game losing streak by barely hanging on to beat the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Isaiah Thomas scored a game-high 21 points, and hit the go-ahead free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for Cleveland.

LeBron doesn't need to look

LeBron might have eyes in the back of his head. Like, literally. AND it went through Aaron Gordon's legs. Insane.

Simmons throws it down

Hey, what's that flying through the sky? Oh, it's just Jonathon Simmons. Carry on.

All-Star Game starters announced

The All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, with LeBron James and Steph Curry being voted as captains for the new team selection process. The East starters will be James, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sixers center Joel Embiid, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. From the West we'll see Curry, teammate Kevin Durant, Rockets guard James Harden, and Pelicans teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Celtics honor Jo Jo White

The Celtics paid tribute to former NBA Finals MVP Jo Jo White, who passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. White had his jersey retired by the Celtics in 1982.

Rose back for the Cavs

Cavs guard Derrick Rose made his fist appearance since Nov. 7, checking in to start the second quarter against the Orlando Magic. Rose had been recovering from an injured ankle, and previously took a leave of absence from the team to contemplate his basketball future.

Harden returns

He'll be on a minutes restriction (about 25 minutes), but James Harden will make his return to the Houston Rockets on Thursday after missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. Houston will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who were each suspended two games for their postgame locker room altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

And-Ones:

