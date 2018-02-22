NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs take on Wizards
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from the first day back from the All-Star break
The NBA is back! Six games are on tap for the first night of action since the All-Star break, with big names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry in action.
We'll be here all night to give you the latest scores, highlights and updates from the games.
NBA scores for Thursday, Feb. 22
All times Eastern
- New York Knicks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
New-look Cavs try to pick up where they left off
The Cleveland Cavaliers were likely one of the few teams who weren't happy to see the All-Star break. After their massive deadline day, the new-look Cavs looked fantastic, beating both the Celtics and the Thunder with their revamped squad. Overall, the team has won four games in a row. Now, they'll try to pick up where they left off. Their opponent on Thursday night is the Wizards, who are still without star point guard John Wall, but have won seven of their last 10 games, and are only 1 1/2 games behind the Cavs for third in the East.
And-ones:
- Gregg Popovich said it would be a "surprise" if Kawhi Leonard returns this season.
- Dirk Nowitzki on investigation into Mavericks: "It's heartbreaking."
- The NBA is reportedly discussing possible changes to the playoff format, including a tournament for the final seeds.
- LeBron James has said he would be against potential changes to the playoff format.
- Lonzo Ball may return to the Lakers lineup on Friday night, but is still awaiting final approval from the medical staff.
- Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon will return to the Magic lineup Thursday night. Vucevic hasn't played since Dec. 23. Gordon has been out since Jan. 27.
-
Giannis loves Milwaukee, not L.A.
Giannis, who spent last weekend in L.A. for the All-Star Game, says he loves 'low-key' Mil...
-
Smart: Hand injury almost ended season
Smart, set to return Friday, said doctors told him he was very lucky that the glass did not...
-
Report: Cavs meeting led to Kyrie trade
Word got back to Irving that the team was discussing options, and he didn't like it one bi...
-
Latest news, updates on Mavs scandal
An ongoing investigation continues to reveal details about the Mavericks' workplace
-
Thunder vs. Kings odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Kings basketball and just released a play for...
-
NBA considering a play-in playoff game?
One reported proposal has seeds 7-10 playing for the final two spots in each conference