NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win 10th straight

NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 30

All times Eastern

Cavs hang on for 10th straight

Well, it probably wasn't how they drew it up, but the Cavs hung on to beat the Hawks for their 10th straight victory on Thursday. Kevin Love led the team with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while LeBron James added 24 points and 12 assists. Dennis Schroder had 27 for the Hawks in the loss.

.@KingJames gives Atlanta the finger-wave after another HUGE block! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/DDqzLZVg9D — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 1, 2017

LeBron does it on both ends

LeBron wasted no time getting the highlight reel going, throwing down a huge slam against the Hawks. He followed that up with an absolute rejection of Taurean Prince.

Simmons goes reverse

A regular putback dunk is too easy for rookie Ben Simmons, so he decided to up the level of difficulty.

Ben Simmons cleans up the miss with the reverse jam on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/CItDe2I9Eq — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2017

Giannis just isn't fair

The quick spin and the ferocious flush -- that's why they call him the Greek Freak.

