NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs win 10th straight
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
There are five games on Thursday night's NBA slate. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from around the league.
NBA scores for Thursday, Nov. 30
All times Eastern
- Boston Celtics 108, Philadelphia 76ers 97 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Atlanta Hawks 114 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
- Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cavs hang on for 10th straight
Well, it probably wasn't how they drew it up, but the Cavs hung on to beat the Hawks for their 10th straight victory on Thursday. Kevin Love led the team with 25 points and 16 rebounds, while LeBron James added 24 points and 12 assists. Dennis Schroder had 27 for the Hawks in the loss.
LeBron does it on both ends
LeBron wasted no time getting the highlight reel going, throwing down a huge slam against the Hawks. He followed that up with an absolute rejection of Taurean Prince.
Simmons goes reverse
A regular putback dunk is too easy for rookie Ben Simmons, so he decided to up the level of difficulty.
Giannis just isn't fair
The quick spin and the ferocious flush -- that's why they call him the Greek Freak.
Quick hits
- The MRI on the right ankle of Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis revealed no damage after he left Wednesday's game against the Heat, and he's currently listed as day-to-day.
