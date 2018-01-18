NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets' James Harden returns

Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there's enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.

Let's get into it.

Harden set to return

He'll be on a minutes restriction (about 25 minutes), but James Harden will make his return to the Houston Rockets on Thursday after missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. Houston will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who were each suspended two games for their postgame locker room altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.

James Harden will play limited minutes in Thursday return, one of many chain-reaction changes to Rockets' rotation https://t.co/MOYtGhhSBA via @houstonchron — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 18, 2018

All-Star Game starters will be announced tonight

The All-Star Game starters will be announced tonight with LeBron James expected to lead all vote-getters. Stephen Curry is the heavy favorite to be second captain and represent the West. From that point on? Who knows how everything will play out. The hope is that some more information about this entire process will finally be released after the starters have been announced.

