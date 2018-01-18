NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets' James Harden returns
We've got all the scores, highlights and news for Thursday night
Only four games on this NBA Thursday, but there's enough star power to keep everybody interested in this slate.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Jan. 17
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Harden set to return
He'll be on a minutes restriction (about 25 minutes), but James Harden will make his return to the Houston Rockets on Thursday after missing seven games due to a hamstring injury. Houston will be without Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green, who were each suspended two games for their postgame locker room altercation with the Los Angeles Clippers.
All-Star Game starters will be announced tonight
The All-Star Game starters will be announced tonight with LeBron James expected to lead all vote-getters. Stephen Curry is the heavy favorite to be second captain and represent the West. From that point on? Who knows how everything will play out. The hope is that some more information about this entire process will finally be released after the starters have been announced.
And-Ones:
- Derrick Rose will make his return and come off the bench for Cleveland on Thursday.
- Magic guard Arron Afflalo was suspended two games for taking a swing at Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica on Tuesday.
- Bulls guard Kris Dunn has been diagnosed with a concussion after his fall Wednesday.
- Kings forward Harry Giles will miss the entire 2017-18 NBA season while recovering from surgery.
- Suns forward Marquese Chriss is going to get a second MRI on his hip.
