NBA games Thursday scores, highlights, updates: Warriors, Spurs brace for rematch
Just two games Thursday, but there's still a huge game to watch
On this NBA Thursday there isn't much to take in for the evening. There's only two games, both on national TV, and they're on at separate times. Of course, not every night needs to be a League Pass extravaganza. Sometimes it's fun to just sit down, put the TV on, and not move for a few hours.
NBA Scores for Thursday, Nov. 2
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors, 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
The Warriors and Spurs rematch
Well this wasn't how this rematch was supposed to go. Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker are both out with injuries leaving the Spurs in a rough spot. This isn't the exact same San Antonio team as the one Golden State met in last season's conference finals, but it's pretty close. Perhaps a chance for LaMarcus Aldridge to get some revenge?
-
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks
Mike McClure has won 4 of his last 5 NBA picks and nailed Games 6 and 7 of the World Serie...
-
Hayward discusses injury on 'Today'
The Celtics forward discussed his injury and road to recovery in a sit-down interview with...
-
Computer model picks Warriors vs. Spurs
SportsLine's computer model simulated Warriors vs. Spurs 10,000 times with surprising resu...
-
Inbounds: Why Jazz offense is struggling
A look around the league at trends, stats, and plays you need to know
-
Carter: Winning matters most for LeBron
There have been plenty of rumors about LeBron leaving the Cavaliers next summer in free ag...
-
Report: Cavs' Thompson out a month
Things go from bad to worse for the Cavs, who lose Thompson for about a month
Add a Comment