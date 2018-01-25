NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook drops 46, thought he was snubbed

We only had four games on the docket Thursday, but with a doubleheader on TNT featuring Wizards-Thunder and Timberwolves-Warriors, there was no shortage of excitement.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 25

All times Eastern

Russell Westbrook drops 46 after he thought he got picked last

Russell Westbrook had a huge 46-point night against the Wizards which included some big dunks to seal the deal. After the game he revealed that he thought he had been picked last in the All-Star Game draft. That might have been some extra motivation.

Russell Westbrook asked his thoughts about being picked on LeBron’s team, thought he was the last pick. Informed it was just an alphabetical list, he made sure to correct Melo who was heckling nearby. pic.twitter.com/gPMgPr91Kz — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 26, 2018

De'Aaron Fox slams winning putback



Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox had a winning putback dunk to knock off the Heat in spectacular fashion.

S N U B B E D pic.twitter.com/WJSny6TraP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2018

Steph Curry reaches 14K career points



Stephen Curry has 14,000 career points after this and-one floater. His historic career continues.

A stylish way to score your 14,000th point 😎 pic.twitter.com/VZSProZvho — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2018

John Wall chases down his man

John Wall saved two points with a big chase-down block against the Thunder. Make sure to listen for those footsteps, OKC.

Warrors tie season high through three quarters

The Warriors made 18 3-pointers through three quarters, which tied a season high for them. They finished with 21 makes from behind the arc.

With 2:11 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors have tied their season-high with 18 three-pointers (18-of-25 3FG). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 26, 2018

Josh Richardson gets the steal and slam

Josh Richardson deserves some more Most Improved Player hype so here's a highlight of him turning defense into offense like he does every single night.

Russell Westbrook shows his speed

Russell Westbrook is a very fast man. He showcased that on this play.

Nikola Jokic shows his vision

Nikola Jokic showed some incredible vision on this pass. How did he make this?

Steven Adams kicks Bradley Beal

Steven Adams kicked Bradley Beal in the groin in what definitely didn't look like a natural motion.

Russell Westbrook arrives in some ... interesting clothes

Russell Westbrook is all about fashion. His clothing choice for Thursday was interesting to say the least.

folks, Russell Westbrook has cleavage pic.twitter.com/REuS6qYxSw — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) January 25, 2018

And-Ones