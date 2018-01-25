NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Westbrook drops 46, thought he was snubbed
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Thursday
We only had four games on the docket Thursday, but with a doubleheader on TNT featuring Wizards-Thunder and Timberwolves-Warriors, there was no shortage of excitement.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 25
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings 89, Miami Heat 88 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 121, Washington Wizards 112 (box score) -- TNT
- Denver Nuggets 130, New York Knicks 118 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors 126, Minnesota Timberwolves 113 (box score) -- TNT
Russell Westbrook drops 46 after he thought he got picked last
Russell Westbrook had a huge 46-point night against the Wizards which included some big dunks to seal the deal. After the game he revealed that he thought he had been picked last in the All-Star Game draft. That might have been some extra motivation.
De'Aaron Fox slams winning putback
Kings rookie De'Aaron Fox had a winning putback dunk to knock off the Heat in spectacular fashion.
Steph Curry reaches 14K career points
Stephen Curry has 14,000 career points after this and-one floater. His historic career continues.
John Wall chases down his man
John Wall saved two points with a big chase-down block against the Thunder. Make sure to listen for those footsteps, OKC.
Warrors tie season high through three quarters
The Warriors made 18 3-pointers through three quarters, which tied a season high for them. They finished with 21 makes from behind the arc.
Josh Richardson gets the steal and slam
Josh Richardson deserves some more Most Improved Player hype so here's a highlight of him turning defense into offense like he does every single night.
Russell Westbrook shows his speed
Russell Westbrook is a very fast man. He showcased that on this play.
Nikola Jokic shows his vision
Nikola Jokic showed some incredible vision on this pass. How did he make this?
Steven Adams kicks Bradley Beal
Steven Adams kicked Bradley Beal in the groin in what definitely didn't look like a natural motion.
Russell Westbrook arrives in some ... interesting clothes
Russell Westbrook is all about fashion. His clothing choice for Thursday was interesting to say the least.
And-Ones
- Jimmy Butler did not play against the Warriors.
- Goran Dragic made his return from injury Thursday night.
- Lonzo Ball will miss another game Friday.
- Otto Porter is back in the starting lineup for the Wizards.
- Tristan Thompson will enter the Cavs' starting lineup. Jae Crowder is moving to the bench.
-
Takeaways: Team LeBron vs. Team Steph
LeBron brings some old friends together while Curry makes sure he has a few Warriors
-
K.D. confirms he was LeBron's No. 1 pick
Kevin Durant ended the 'mystery' on who was taken No. 1 in the All-Star draft
-
LOOK: NBA unveils All-Star jerseys
Beautifully simplistic, or just straight-up boring?
-
LeBron, Steph select All-Star teams
LeBron's picks include Durant, Irving and Love; Steph's selections include Dray, Klay and...
-
Report: Cavs' Hill trade talks not close
Despite reports earlier in the week, the two sides are apparently even further apart on a...
-
Warriors vs. Timberwolves odds, picks
Larry Hartstein is 26-15 picking games against the spread involving the Warriors and T'Wol...
Add a Comment