NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights, updates: Wolves face first-place Warriors
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Thursday
Only four games on the docket for this NBA Thursday, but with a doubleheader on TNT featuring Wizards-Thunder and Timberwolves-Warriors, there should be no shortage of excitement.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 25
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Timberwolves take on Warriors
The Timberwolves have been trying to make life without Jimmy Butler lately and now they have to potentially take on the Warriors without him. When they're at their best, the Wolves can knock off just about anybody, but a fully healthy Golden State team is dangerous. The Wolves have their work cut out for them.
And-Ones
- Jimmy Butler is questionable tonight against the Warriors.
- Goran Dragic will make his return from injury Thursday night.
- Lonzo Ball will miss another game Friday.
- Otto Porter is back in the starting lineup.
- Tristan Thompson will enter the Cavs starting lineup. Jae Crowder is moving to the bench.
