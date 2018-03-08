NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Warriors look for seventh straight win
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Thursday night in the NBA
As is often the case, the NBA schedule slows down a bit on this Thursday night, with just five games on the docket. But we've got quite the doubleheader on national TV, with Celtics-Timberwolves followed by Spurs-Warriors.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 8
All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Warriors look to take down Spurs for seventh straight win
The Warriors have been playing strong ball as of late. They enter Thursday's matchup with the Spurs on a six-game winning streak, and as winners of nine of their last 10 games. But due to the Rockets' 17-game winning streak, the Spurs find themselves in second place at the moment in the West. But with Houston idle, Golden State can draw to within half a game of the Rockets.
And-ones:
- The Timberwolves signed Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season.
- An MRI revealed Anthony Davis only has an ankle sprain. The Pelicans star is day-to-day.
- Kyrie Irving will return to action after missing the Celtics' last game due to a sore knee.
