NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Warriors sneak past Spurs for seventh straight win
We have got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Thursday night in the NBA
As is often the case with Thursdays, the NBA schedule slowed down a bit on this night, with just five games on the docket. But there was plenty of excitement.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Thursday, March 8
- Nets 125, Hornets 111 (Box Score)
- Heat 108, Sixers 99 (Box Score)
- Thunder 115, Suns 87 (Box Score)
- Celtics 117, Timberwolves 109 (Box Score)
- Warriors 111, Spurs 107 (Box Score)
Warriors escape with seventh straight win
The Warriors lost Stephen Curry in the first quarter to another sprained ankle, and were down by nine to start the fourth quarter, but they came away with their seventh straight win on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the way down the stretch, hitting jumper after jumper, as the Warriors beat the Spurs, 110-107. KD finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
Kyrie's all-around game lifts Celtics over Wolves
Kyrie Irving, who returned to the lineup after missing a game with an injured knee, put the Celtics on his back, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help them beat the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. With the win, the Celtics officially clinched a playoff spot.
Westbrook has near triple-double as Thunder eclipse Suns
Russell Westbrook did his thing yet again for the Thunder, nearly recording another triple-double. He finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, as the Thunder cruised to a 115-87 victory over the tanking Suns.
Whiteside, Heat pick up big win over Sixers
The Heat got an important victory over the Sixers on Thursday night in Miami. As teams battle for playoff position, the Heat are now just one game back of the Sixers for sixth, and 2 1/2 games back of the Wizards for fourth. Hassan Whiteside had a big night against his nemesis, Joel Embiid, putting in 26 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
JaVale rocks the rim
JaVale McGee put Davis Bertans on a poster in the first half of the Warriors-Spurs matchup at Oracle.
Klay's wild flip goes in
Running out on the break, Klay Thompson took a feed from Kevin Durant, and flipped up a circus shot over his head. Somehow, it fell through the net.
Smart and Towns trade big slams
First, Marcus Smart came flying in out of nowhere to throw down a ridiculous putback slam.
Then, later in the second quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns matched him with a driving slam right in Aron Baynes' face.
Simmons putting on a show
Ben Simmons started things out in Miami with a thunderous slam for the first basket.
Then later in the first quarter, he got loose on the fast break and fed Dario Saric with a nifty dish.
Wade from deep in the corner
Dwyane Wade turned back the clock for a high-arcing fadeaway from deep in the corner to beat the buzzer at the half against the Sixers.
Crabbe's big night from 3 leads Nets
Allen Crabbe poured in 29 points to lead the Nets over the Hornets, 125-111, and he did so thanks to a big night from downtown. Crabbe went 6-for-6 from 3-point land, all in the first half.
Allen drops the hammer
Jarrett Allen has made a habit of rocking the rim, and he did so again against the Hornets, trailing the play and throwing down a big slam.
And-ones:
- The Timberwolves signed Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season.
- An MRI reportedly revealed Anthony Davis only has an ankle sprain. The Pelicans star is day-to-day.
- Jaylen Brown suffered a frightening fall against the Timberwolves, but walked off under his own power, and later rejoined the Celtics on their flight home.
- Stephen Curry tweaked his ankle again, and left the Warriors' game vs. the Spurs.
