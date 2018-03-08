NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Warriors sneak past Spurs for seventh straight win

As is often the case with Thursdays, the NBA schedule slowed down a bit on this night, with just five games on the docket. But there was plenty of excitement.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Thursday, March 8

Warriors escape with seventh straight win

The Warriors lost Stephen Curry in the first quarter to another sprained ankle, and were down by nine to start the fourth quarter, but they came away with their seventh straight win on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led the way down the stretch, hitting jumper after jumper, as the Warriors beat the Spurs, 110-107. KD finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Kevin Durant catches fire and scores 1⃣4⃣ straight points for the @warriors in the 4th! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/zmoJ1lpu7t — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2018

Kyrie's all-around game lifts Celtics over Wolves

Kyrie Irving, who returned to the lineup after missing a game with an injured knee, put the Celtics on his back, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help them beat the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. With the win, the Celtics officially clinched a playoff spot.

Westbrook has near triple-double as Thunder eclipse Suns

Russell Westbrook did his thing yet again for the Thunder, nearly recording another triple-double. He finished the night with 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, as the Thunder cruised to a 115-87 victory over the tanking Suns.

Whiteside, Heat pick up big win over Sixers

The Heat got an important victory over the Sixers on Thursday night in Miami. As teams battle for playoff position, the Heat are now just one game back of the Sixers for sixth, and 2 1/2 games back of the Wizards for fourth. Hassan Whiteside had a big night against his nemesis, Joel Embiid, putting in 26 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Hassan Whiteside led the @MiamiHEAT with 26 PTS, 8 REB as they topped the @sixers at home! #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/8sriua2VDV — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2018

JaVale rocks the rim

JaVale McGee put Davis Bertans on a poster in the first half of the Warriors-Spurs matchup at Oracle.

Klay's wild flip goes in

Running out on the break, Klay Thompson took a feed from Kevin Durant, and flipped up a circus shot over his head. Somehow, it fell through the net.

Smart and Towns trade big slams

First, Marcus Smart came flying in out of nowhere to throw down a ridiculous putback slam.

Then, later in the second quarter, Karl-Anthony Towns matched him with a driving slam right in Aron Baynes' face.

Simmons putting on a show

Ben Simmons started things out in Miami with a thunderous slam for the first basket.

Then later in the first quarter, he got loose on the fast break and fed Dario Saric with a nifty dish.

Wade from deep in the corner

Dwyane Wade turned back the clock for a high-arcing fadeaway from deep in the corner to beat the buzzer at the half against the Sixers.

Crabbe's big night from 3 leads Nets

Allen Crabbe poured in 29 points to lead the Nets over the Hornets, 125-111, and he did so thanks to a big night from downtown. Crabbe went 6-for-6 from 3-point land, all in the first half.

🦀 6 of 6 from distance for Allen Crabbe (20 PTS)! 🦀@BrooklynNets have a 65-59 edge on the @hornets at halftime.#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/P8WyhcV1Qa — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2018

Allen drops the hammer

Jarrett Allen has made a habit of rocking the rim, and he did so again against the Hornets, trailing the play and throwing down a big slam.

And-ones: