NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Warriors, Thunder score huge wins
We've got all the scores, highlights, news, and notes from Thursday's action
There were only two games on this Thursday night -- both on national TV.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2
- Golden State Warriors 124, Houston Rockets 114 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 127, Los Angeles Clippers 117 (Box Score)
Big Three show up for OKC
Now this is what the Thunder wanted when they made their moves this offseason. Paul George had 31 points, while Russell Westbrook added 29 and Carmelo Anthony pitched in 22. Six players scored in double-figures for the Thunder, as they beat the Clippers for their seventh win in their last nine games.
Mr. Triple-Double does it again
Another game, another triple-double for Russell Westbrook.
Clear the runway for Blake
Yeah, you might want to box Blake Griffin out. Just saying.
Warriors handle Rockets
Both teams were missing superstars, but it was still an entertaining game in Houston on Thursday. Led by Steph Curry's 29 points and a triple-double from Draymond Green, Golden State without Kevin Durant was still too much for the James Harden-less Rockets. Green's triple-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists made him the Warriors' all-time leader in the category.
Curry with the dagger
The Rockets were still hanging around late in the game, and then Steph had to go and do this.
The bank is open for Swaggy P
Banking a 3-pointer in from this angle is impossible, you say? Swaggy P makes the impossible happen.
Iggy's still got some tricks
Despite being 33 years old, Andre Iguodala is still one of the most athletic players in the NBA. He showed off a combination of athleticism and veteran guile on this fake and slam.
And-ones:
- James Harden did not play against the Warriors due to a hamstring injury.
- Kevin Durant was out for the Rockets rematch due to a calf injury.
- Mike Conley is participating in limited contact drills.
- Lonzo Ball could return from a shoulder injury on Friday.
- Kristaps Porzingis said his workload has him extremely tired.
