NBA games Thursday, scores, highlights: Warriors, Thunder score huge wins

There were only two games on this Thursday night -- both on national TV.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Tuesday, Jan. 2

Big Three show up for OKC

Now this is what the Thunder wanted when they made their moves this offseason. Paul George had 31 points, while Russell Westbrook added 29 and Carmelo Anthony pitched in 22. Six players scored in double-figures for the Thunder, as they beat the Clippers for their seventh win in their last nine games.

Mr. Triple-Double does it again



Another game, another triple-double for Russell Westbrook.

#TripleDoubleAlert



Russell Westbrook completes his triple-double for the @okcthunder!



He's up to 24 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST with 4:46 left in the 4th on @NBAonTNT.#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/n5I6FRUClj — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2018

Clear the runway for Blake

Yeah, you might want to box Blake Griffin out. Just saying.

Warriors handle Rockets

Both teams were missing superstars, but it was still an entertaining game in Houston on Thursday. Led by Steph Curry's 29 points and a triple-double from Draymond Green, Golden State without Kevin Durant was still too much for the James Harden-less Rockets. Green's triple-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists made him the Warriors' all-time leader in the category.

Draymond Green just became the franchise leader in triple doubles (21), surpassing Tom Gola. Warriors walk away with a 124-114 victory over the Rockets — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 5, 2018

Curry with the dagger

The Rockets were still hanging around late in the game, and then Steph had to go and do this.

The bank is open for Swaggy P

Banking a 3-pointer in from this angle is impossible, you say? Swaggy P makes the impossible happen.

Iggy's still got some tricks

Despite being 33 years old, Andre Iguodala is still one of the most athletic players in the NBA. He showed off a combination of athleticism and veteran guile on this fake and slam.

Iggy fakes the dribble hand-off and drives in for the @warriors slam!



GSW leads the @HoustonRockets 16-15 midway through Q1 on @NBAonTNT.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/KjoFDOH5Re — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2018





And-ones: